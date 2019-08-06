Boutique Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, Welcomes Goff Wealth Management to the Firm, Adding $87 Million in AUM

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) is pleased to announce the affiliation of Shane Goff with Goff Wealth Management. Previously with Edward Jones, Goff brings with him $87 million in AUM. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.

Shane Goff has over 21 years of experience in the financial services industry and has achieved the designation of Accredited Asset Management SpecialistSM. Located in Lafayette, LA, Goff focuses on personalizing the experience for each of his clients as he works with a variety of individuals, families, and businesses.

"Prospera understands the true meaning of independence. They are committed to every advisor's endeavors, letting me explore new ways to provide the working relationship my clients deserve."–Shane Goff

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2018. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

Media Contact:

Tarah Mattia Carlow

Senior Vice President, Marketing and Advisor Loyalty

Prospera Financial Services, Inc.

(972) 581-3015

Tarah.Carlow@prosperafinancial.com

www.joinprospera.com

SOURCE Prospera Financial Services

