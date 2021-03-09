Boutique Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, Welcomes Sierra Pacific Wealth Management to the Firm, Adding $375M in AUM

DALLAS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) is proud to announce the affiliation of Sierra Pacific Wealth Management, adding $375M in AUM. With offices in California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas, team members include Managing Partner Ryan Hyslop, CFP® and Michael DuBoise, CFP®, Managing Director of the Southwest Region, Partners Brittany Surina and Ben Sloves, Relationship Manager, Lori DuBoise and Client Services Director, Cristina Jones. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.

Ryan Hyslop, Managing Partner of the San Diego, CA and Reno and Incline Village, Nevada locations, started his career with Edward Jones, growing to be the largest producer in the country for his length of service at the firm. Named to Forbes Top 20 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for Nevada two years in a row, he has over 11 years of industry experience and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional. Prior to the wealth management industry, Ryan spent 12 years on active duty in the United States Navy serving as a Naval Aviator, flying multiple aircraft including the F-14, C-2 (COD), C-40, T-45 and T-34 while serving on two separate combat deployments. A graduate of Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas with a B.S. in Finance and Economics and a graduate of the Harvard Business School, Ryan enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters on the trails of Lake Tahoe.

Michael DuBoise is Managing Director of the Southwest Region with offices in Albuquerque, NM and El Paso, TX. Previously with Morgan Stanley, he was named one of America's Top 1200 Financial Advisors by Barron's. With over 18 years of experience, Michael is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM and holds a B.S. in Information Systems from the University of San Francisco and an MBA in Finance from Webster University. Prior to the wealth management industry, he served four years on active duty in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam conflict and 25 years in the computer software industry. Michael has lived and worked on four continents and has traveled to over 60 countries and is fluent or conversant in five languages. When not at the office, he enjoys family time with his wife and two daughters.

Partner Brittany Surina has been in the industry since 2007, spending most of her career at Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley where she developed client financial plans before joining the advisor ranks. Upon joining Sierra Pacific Wealth Management, she stepped into the lead role of planning and cash flow modeling advisor for the team. Partner Ben Sloves has a background as a sales manager in music retail and entered the financial industry as a financial analyst, managing models and forecasts of economic trends to assist business owners with important capital considerations. His role at Sierra Pacific includes assisting with portfolio modeling and manager selection, investment model management, and economic research.

Focusing on individuals and families looking for a collaborative financial relationship, the firm was founded in 2013. In an effort to enhance their service structure and embrace the trend of wirehouse exodus, the team made the decision to join Prospera in October of 2020. "We have worked hard to support the needs of our clients, so we don't take lightly any partnership decision. Prospera offers true independence and an experience that is personalized to our business and our mission. So far, we have been nothing but pleased with our decision," said Ryan Hyslop.

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

