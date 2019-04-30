Bouygues Telecom Taps AirTies for Next-Gen Home Wi-Fi

AirTies Smart Wi-Fi software is designed to help operators upgrade in-home Wi-Fi performance and coverage, and improve overall customer satisfaction. As part of this new offering, AirTies Smart Wi-Fi software will be integrated across subscribers' existing Bbox gateways/routers. Bouygues Telecom will also offer AirTies' compact Air 4830 Mesh extenders , powered by Quantenna , to provide high-speed Wi-Fi throughout subscribers' homes.

"At Bouygues Telecom, we're dedicated to providing our millions of customers with the best possible technology and services to enhance their digital lives. In-home Wi-Fi is more essential than ever, and we're excited about bringing next-generation Wi-Fi to our subscribers across France. After an extensive review, we selected AirTies as our strategic supplier because of the proven performance of their end-to-end portfolio of Smart Wi-Fi software and products," said Jean-Christophe Reversat, Director of Products and Services Development at Bouygues Telecom.

"Bouygues Telecom is widely-recognized for their innovative services today and their vision of tomorrow," said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of AirTies. "The combination of AirTies' elegant extenders and Smart Wi-Fi software will enable them to deliver an enhanced home Wi-Fi experience for customers throughout France. We are extremely proud they chose to deploy AirTies across their existing and next-gen gateways."

"We are thrilled to continue delivering the best Wi-Fi to Bouygues through the AirTies Air4830 and bring next-gen smart Wi-Fi to end users across France," said Christophe Rollin, vice president of Sales, EMEA at Quantenna.

Recently, AirTies also opened a new product innovation and operations office located in Paris, France to support increased demand for its products and services. AirTies has additional offices across Europe, North America, and Asia. AirTies' technologies have been deployed by more than 50 service providers across 4 different continents.

Additional information about Bouygues Telecom is available at: www.BouyguesTelecom.fr. For more information about AirTies, visit: www.AirTies.com .

About AirTies

Founded in 2004, AirTies is the most widely deployed provider of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. AirTies delivers service providers with Smart Wi-Fi software, apps, a cloud-based performance optimization platform, Mesh extenders and set-top boxes. With an installed base of over 25 million homes, AirTies customers include: AT&T, Singtel, Sky and many others. More information is available at www.AirTies.com.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna (NASDAQ: QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon and system to software, and provides total Wi-Fi solutions. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.

