BOVIET SOLAR'S PARENT COMPANY BOWAY GROUP MARKS 35 YEARS IN BUSINESS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Boviet Solar), a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing of PERC PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, celebrates the 35th anniversary of its parent company Boway Group.

Boviet Solar Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2013. In 2016, Boviet Solar was acquired by Ningbo Boway Alloy Material Co., Ltd., a subsidiary holding company of the Boway Group (formally known as Powerway Group). Boway Group, which was founded in 1987, is a multi-national, billion-dollars-plus company that focuses on multiple industries including new materials, new energy, precision EDM wire, precision machine parts, high-end sanitary hardware, and corporate capital. For more information about Boway Group, visit https://www.en.bowaygroup.com/

As part of Boway Group's portfolio of companies, Boviet Solar is the one of the largest PV manufacturers in Vietnam with 1.5 gigawatts of PV cell and PV module manufacturing capacity and more than 700 plus employees worldwide.

"Boway Group's 35th anniversary is an important milestone for Boviet Solar," said Sienna Cen, president of Boviet Solar USA. "As the solar energy industry has become more commoditized, having the technological resources of a company like Boway Group keeps Boviet Solar competitive. Capabilities provided by the parent company allow us to continue to grow, expand and deliver top performing PV modules to our clients."

Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer since 2017. The company offers financial stability, technology know-how, manufacturing excellence and supply chain transparency. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance and quality and have been rated as top performers on the PVEL module reliability scorecard since 2019.

