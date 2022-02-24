Bovine Based Collagen Market for Biomedical Applications to Grow by USD 450.41 mn | Global Partnerships to Drive the Global Biotechnology market | Technavio

For more information about market landscape, Get Free PDF Sample Report

The global biotechnology market is driven by factors such as global partnerships, the emergence of precision medicine, more funding and deals, increasing investments in R&D by biotechnology firms and federal agencies, and increasing investment in COVID-19 research.

The bovine based collagen market for biomedical applications is driven by the increasing use of bovine-based collagen products for wound dressing. However, high risk of disease transmission might impact the market growth adversely during the forecast period.

Major Bovine Based Collagen for Biomedical Applications Companies:

BBI Group Holdco Ltd.

Botiss Biomaterials GmbH

Collagen Matrix Inc.

Collagen Solutions Plc

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Foodmate Co. Ltd.

Kyeron BV

Medtronic Plc

Symatese

Titan Biotech Ltd.

Bovine Based Collagen Market For Biomedical Applications Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Bone graft substitute - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cartilage repair - size and forecast 2021-2026

Collagen based scaffold - size and forecast 2021-2026

Hemostat - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The bone graft substitute segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The availability of a wide range of bovine collagen-based bone-graft substitutes will drive the growth of this market segment.

Bovine Based Collagen Market For Biomedical Applications Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 ROW - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The strong market presence of leading vendors, the high prevalence of bone-related diseases, established healthcare infrastructure, and growing R&D activities regarding wound healing and regenerative medicines will drive the bovine based collagen market growth for biomedical applications in North America during the forecast period. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia.

Bovine Based Collagen Market Scope For Biomedical Applications Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 450.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.80 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BBI Group Holdco Ltd., Botiss Biomaterials GmbH, Collagen Matrix Inc., Collagen Solutions Plc, Darling Ingredients Inc., Foodmate Co. Ltd., Kyeron BV, Medtronic Plc, Symatese, and Titan Biotech Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Bone graft substitute - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cartilage repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Collagen based scaffold - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Hemostat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

