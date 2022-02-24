Bovine Based Collagen Market for Biomedical Applications to Grow by USD 450.41 mn | Global Partnerships to Drive the Global Biotechnology market | Technavio

Feb 24, 2022, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bovine based collagen market for biomedical applications is expected to grow by USD 450.41 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.02% during this period.
The global biotechnology market is the parent market of the global bovine based collagen market for biomedical applications. This report has extensively covered external factors that are influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.
The global biotechnology market is driven by factors such as global partnerships, the emergence of precision medicine, more funding and deals, increasing investments in R&D by biotechnology firms and federal agencies, and increasing investment in COVID-19 research.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Bovine Based Collagen Market for Biomedical Applications Analysis Report by Application (Bone graft substitute, Cartilage repair, Collagen based scaffold, Hemostat, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. View Our Report Snapshot
The bovine based collagen market for biomedical applications is driven by the increasing use of bovine-based collagen products for wound dressing. However, high risk of disease transmission might impact the market growth adversely during the forecast period.
Major Bovine Based Collagen for Biomedical Applications Companies:
- BBI Group Holdco Ltd.
- Botiss Biomaterials GmbH
- Collagen Matrix Inc.
- Collagen Solutions Plc
- Darling Ingredients Inc.
- Foodmate Co. Ltd.
- Kyeron BV
- Medtronic Plc
- Symatese
- Titan Biotech Ltd.
Bovine Based Collagen Market For Biomedical Applications Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Bone graft substitute - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cartilage repair - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Collagen based scaffold - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Hemostat - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
The bone graft substitute segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The availability of a wide range of bovine collagen-based bone-graft substitutes will drive the growth of this market segment.
Bovine Based Collagen Market For Biomedical Applications Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The strong market presence of leading vendors, the high prevalence of bone-related diseases, established healthcare infrastructure, and growing R&D activities regarding wound healing and regenerative medicines will drive the bovine based collagen market growth for biomedical applications in North America during the forecast period. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia.
|
Bovine Based Collagen Market Scope For Biomedical Applications
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.02%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 450.41 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.80
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
BBI Group Holdco Ltd., Botiss Biomaterials GmbH, Collagen Matrix Inc., Collagen Solutions Plc, Darling Ingredients Inc., Foodmate Co. Ltd., Kyeron BV, Medtronic Plc, Symatese, and Titan Biotech Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Bone graft substitute - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cartilage repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Collagen based scaffold - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Hemostat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BBI Group Holdco Ltd.
- Botiss Biomaterials GmbH
- Collagen Matrix Inc.
- Collagen Solutions Plc
- Darling Ingredients Inc.
- Foodmate Co. Ltd.
- Kyeron BV
- Medtronic Plc
- Symatese
- Titan Biotech Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
