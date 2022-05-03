Bow River Capital Completes Strategic Investment in Amazing Care, a Leading Provider of Pediatric Home Health Services

Amazing Care is a regional leader in the pediatric home health sector with a commitment to quality of care. Tweet this

Art Lowry, Amazing Care's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Amazing Care's commitment to quality of care for families and patients has always been a defining factor of our success. Our strong culture is supported by the caregivers and staff who make our high quality of care a possibility. Since our founding 18 years ago, we have expanded from a single location in Colorado to a leading regional provider and we could not be more excited to partner with Bow River to continue our growth plans of making quality care accessible across the Rocky Mountain Region."

Bow River Capital seeks to invest in leading lower middle market companies that are led by growth-oriented management teams. "Amazing Care is a regional leader in the pediatric home health sector and was founded right in our backyard." commented Greg Hiatrides, Managing Director at Bow River Capital. He added, "We look forward to supporting Amazing Care and its talented professionals and caregivers through its next phase of growth and expanding their unique patient-first culture."

Art Lowry and the Amazing Care leadership team retained a meaningful ownership stake in the Company and will continue to lead the organizational going forward.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel to Bow River. McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel to 3RC. Lincoln International was the exclusive financial advisor to 3RC and the Company.

About Amazing Care: Amazing Care and its subsidiaries provide home health services to pediatric and adult patients. The Company's suite of services spans private duty nursing, skilled nursing, therapy, CNA and other related home health services. Amazing Care operates across three states, including Colorado, Texas and Utah. The firm's regional market-leading position is supported by its high quality of care and patient-first culture. https://amazingcare.com/

About Bow River Capital: Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. In addition to its three private fund platforms, the firm launched the Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) in May 2020, which provides institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund is distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bow River Capital or its affiliates.

About 3 Rivers Capital: 3 Rivers Capital is a Pittsburgh, PA-based private equity firm focused on control acquisitions of small enterprises. 3 Rivers Capital adds value through active ownership and supportive partnerships with highly motivated management teams. http://3riverscap.com/

