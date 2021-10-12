Bowel Management Systems Market is expected to cross US$ 2.7 Bn by 2031, Technological Breakthroughs and Rising Incidence of Fecal Incontinence to Propel the Market, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Faecal incontinence is one of the most prevalent path-physiological medical problems that affects the elderly and women across the world. Incontinence has a substantial impact on a patient's quality of life. People with bowel disorders benefit greatly from bowel management systems, since they better their lifestyles and improve their condition. The global bowel management systems market is expected to be driven by an increase in the prevalence of faecal incontinence over the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.

The global bowel management systems market was valued over US$ 1.8 Bn in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The market is expected to cross US$ 2.7 Bn by 2031. The market is expected to grow due to rise in geriatric population, increase in the incidence of fecal incontinence, and new technologies in this sector. Due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high spending on healthcare, and increased knowledge of bowel management devices, North America held a significant share of the global bowel management systems market in 2020.

Key Findings of Market Report

Businesses Raising Awareness about Proper Use of Bowel Management Systems

Risks linked with stool control devices include deadly bleeding, owing to rectal trauma, rectal fissures, and rectal ampullary ulcers. As a result, med-tech firms are raising awareness about the importance of exercising caution when using fecal management systems for an extended time period. Any indications of lower gastrointestinal bleeding should be continuously watched in patients with anticoagulation. The necessity for this system should be evaluated on a daily basis, and low criteria for its removal should be used.

The ConvaTec Group plc's Flexi-SealTM faecal management system, an Anglo-American medical goods and technological solution business, is an outstanding alternative to old techniques; however, it has been criticized for causing bleeding rectal ulcer after its use. In order to decrease morbidity among patients, companies are spreading knowledge about correct usage and precautionary actions.

Preference for Robust Collection and Odor-proof Coating Bags

Makers of bowel management systems are expanding their manufacturing capabilities and enhancing their quality in devices that allow users to clean the device and take samples through the sampling port if necessary. Primed Halberstadt Medizintechnik GmbH, a medical equipment company, is promoting the DIARFLEX® ADVANCED stool management system, which can be given rectally utilizing the irrigation connection. Medical technology firms are using similar breakthroughs to create devices that have a unique odor-proof covering.

Businesses are creating bowel management devices with extra features such as an active carbon filter in the collecting bag. In order to offer a dynamic and complete variety of goods, a rising number of firms in the global bowel management systems market are recognizing the necessity of increased expenditures on R&D activities.

Bowel Management Systems Market: Growth Drivers

Firms in the bowel management systems market need to raise awareness about the necessity of taking precautions while using the devices for a longer length of time. This is essential as lower risk of problems helps to shorten hospital stays, which saves money for both hospitals and patients.

North America is expected to account for a leading share of the global bowel management systems market during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The regional market is expected to be driven by high prevalence of faecal incontinence together with a surge in the geriatric population.

Bowel Management Systems Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Laborie Medical Technologies, Corp.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Welland Medical Limited

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ProSys International Ltd

ConvaTec Group, plc

Bowel Management Systems Market: Segmentation

Product

Systems

Accessories

Patient Type

Adult

Paediatric

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

