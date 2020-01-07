Bowers + Kubota Consulting Merges with Belt Collins Hawaii to Expand Their Services and Benefits to Their Clients

HONOLULU, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowers + Kubota Consulting (www.bowersandkubota.com), an architectural/engineering and construction management firm, and Belt Collins Hawaii (www.bchdesign.com), a planning, design, and consulting firm, announced the merger of their two kama'aina firms to offer enhanced services and capabilities to their clients. The transaction closed January 1, 2020 with the two companies sharing their unified vision for client-focused culture.

Left to Right: Dexter Kubota, Vice President of Bowers + Kubota Consulting; Brian Bowers, President of Bowers + Kubota Consulting; Cheryl Palesh, Vice President / Director of Engineering, Belt Collins Hawaii; Aaron Akau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Belt Collins Hawaii; and Mike Terry, Immediate Past President, Belt Collins Hawaii.

"We have built a culture dedicated to our clients and teamwork. We are excited to develop a larger team with the same goals and culture by expanding our services," said Brian Bowers, Chief Executive Officer of Bowers + Kubota Consulting.

"This opportunity represents a trend both globally and nationally in which firms merge to offer comprehensive and complete services. What we are doing will bring a lot more value to our clients," said Aaron Akau, Chief Executive Officer of Belt Collins.

Since Bowers + Kubota's establishment in 1980, they have completed numerous projects of varying scale and complexity throughout Hawaii and the Pacific Rim. They have received a multitude of honors and awards for their work including being selected in 2019 as the #1 engineering firm to work for in the United States. The firm is also a 12-time winner of Hawaii's Best Places to Work.

Founded in Hawaii in 1953, Belt Collins was one of the first consulting firms to integrate resort master planning and design. After developing the first integrated resort master plan for Kaanapali Beach Resort in 1955, they soon became recognized as an innovator and leader in destination tourism, paving the way for expansion into Asia and the Pacific region. Belt Collins is best known for its extensive work in planned resorts, residential development, and community design, serving the private sector, local governments, and the military both in Hawaii and internationally.

Each year there is increased attention on building smarter in different areas of commercial, residential, industrial, instructional, and civil construction services. By merging together, the unified company aims to shape their future by bringing together creative, technical, and management expertise to plan for Hawaii's future landmark sites. "Each company was successful individually and will be capable of even more together," said Dexter Kubota, Vice President of Bowers + Kubota Consulting.

Bowers + Kubota Consulting was founded in 1980 and provides project management, planning, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services throughout the Hawaiian Islands and Pacific Rim. The firm has offices on all major islands, including Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, and Molokai. Bowers + Kubota Consulting is a winner of the Hawaii State 'Oihana Maika'i, which is based on the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. Visit www.bowersandkubota.com.

Founded in Honolulu in 1953, Belt Collins Hawaii is an international planning, design and consulting firm focused on providing value to its clients' land-based assets and promoting sustainable development. The firm employs multidisciplinary professional and support staff providing civil and environmental engineering, entitlements and land planning, interpretive planning, landscape architecture, GIS, and graphic design. Completed projects total over 16,000, located on all the major islands of Hawaii, as well as elsewhere in the Pacific Basin and continental U.S., Asia, Australia, India, Europe and the Middle East. Affiliated offices are currently located in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Vietnam and Guam. Visit www.bchdesign.com.

