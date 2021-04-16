Bowsher IT Chooses Comodo's All-Inclusive Cybersecurity Platform to Protect Clients

CLIFTON, N.J., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowsher IT chose to implement Comodo's Dragon technology to provide them a solid structure as an MSP. Comodo gives Bowsher IT access to a single panel for RMM, Security, patching and device management, remote control, and Service Desk capabilities. Using Comodo Dragon they are now able to handle modern threats with less effort and more confidence because Comodo provides detection and protection against unknown threats for all their clients.

Bowsher IT chose to implement Comodo's Dragon platform with AEP because it provides peace of mind for the customers and their MSP. "We don't have to spend time tracking down rogue programs that users have installed or possibly brought malware into a production machine because of something they downloaded that was harmful unbeknownst to them," says Josh Bowsher, Owner.

Since deploying Comodo, Bowsher IT has seen significant improvements for their customers: "As we get farther into our relationship with our customers, and they see the features working they allow us to utilize more of the features that Comodo brings to the table. For instance, at first, we were not allowed to use auto-containment or firewall services, but now we have buy-in for the auto-containment and are working towards buy-in to try implementing the firewall on endpoints as well."

With the Comodo Dragon platform, Bowsher IT can now offer a big MSP feel to their clients with little resource expenditure required from them. "Justin from Comodo has been a huge part of our success. From license, acquisition to support ticket follow-ups to helping point me in the right direction for help with adding in other paid services to our account. Justin makes it even easier to love Comodo and the Dragon Partner Program."

Watch Bowsher IT testimonial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6iee9sYFDM

The Dragon platform with Advanced Endpoint Protection, is a complete cloud-native framework that delivers a zero-trust architecture to protect and defend endpoints. Its patent-pending auto containment technology has active breach protection that neutralizes ransomware, malware, and cyber-attacks. The auto containment runs an unknown executable in a kernel API virtualized mode, thereby offering attack surface reduction (ASR) which neutralizes ransomware attacks. The Dragon Platform also utilizes a Default Deny security posture with Default Allow usability to provide the most comprehensive protection against zero-day threats while having no impact on end-user experience or workflows.

About Bowsher IT

Formed in 2020 after many years of working for someone else and doing a "side gig" I decided to take it to the next level and provide services on my own with the hopes that it would provide for my family and give a better experience to customers looking for IT solutions. https://www.bowsherit.com/

About Comodo

Comodo delivers next-generation cybersecurity solutions to protect businesses, schools, and government organizations in today's risk-filled business environment. Comodo's global development team and threat intelligence laboratories deliver innovative, category-leading, solutions for a company's endpoints, network boundary, and internal network security.

Thousands of companies and organizations rely on Comodo's technology to authenticate, validate, and secure their most precious asset—information—and to combat constant cyberattacks and threats like ransomware from wreaking havoc on a global scale. For more information visit https://www.comodo.com

