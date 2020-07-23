Box and Google Cloud Deepen Strategic Partnership to Transform Work in the Cloud

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced a strategic partnership to help customers transform the way they work. Under the strategic partnership, Box will leverage Google Cloud and its advanced capabilities to enhance the scale, performance, and the intelligence of its cloud content management platform globally. Box and Google Cloud will also create a seamless experience for the thousands of enterprises using G Suite with Box to power secure, remote work in the cloud.

"We're in the middle of a major transformation in how business gets done. The ability to work from anywhere, leverage global talent and virtual teams, and to collaborate securely with colleagues, partners, and customers is the 'new normal' for every business," said Aaron Levie, cofounder and CEO of Box. "Google Cloud is an incredibly important partner as we innovate and scale to bring secure collaboration to our customers globally, and we're excited to continue making the combination of Box and G Suite as intuitive and seamless as possible for our customers."

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Box as a key global cloud infrastructure partner, and to enable more seamless integrations between Box and G Suite environments," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "By building on Google Cloud and continuing to invest in the integration between Box and G Suite, we believe we can provide optimal experiences for our joint customers and for remote teams."

As more businesses shift to remote work in the cloud, Box is significantly expanding its usage of Google Cloud to enhance its core infrastructure. As part of this extended partnership:

Box will leverage Google Cloud as a key provider for data storage across the globe.

The companies are also building on their advanced machine-learning integrations to deliver Google Cloud's Document AI as part of the Box Skills Kit to improve intelligent data processing, and are exploring further integrations to enhance intelligent security and compliance use cases to help customers safeguard sensitive content .

as part of the Box Skills Kit to improve intelligent data processing, and are exploring further integrations to enhance intelligent security and compliance use cases to help customers safeguard sensitive content On the identity front, Box currently supports Google Cloud Identity. Later this year, Box plans to build single sign-on (SSO) enhancements, enabling customers to set up their identity configurations with minimal effort. In addition, Box plans to add support for Google Authenticator for two-factor authentication of managed users and external collaborators via time-based OTP (one-time password).

Box and Google Cloud have taken several steps to integrate Box and G Suite, helping joint customers simplify how they work and collaborate securely in the cloud. Box and Google Cloud announced an initial integration between Box and Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides in December 2018, and since then the companies have continued to develop additional enhancements, including:

A seamless sharing experience natively within G Suite to simplify sharing Google files stored in Box, enabling customers to keep the same access settings and privacy controls they have in Box, as well as to easily navigate their files and folders.

Reciprocal transfer for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides between Box and Google Drive allowing customers to move their content wherever they choose while maintaining the Google file formats.

Box is developing a new G Suite Add-on to enable a "save to Box" experience for G Suite, allowing customers the ability to start a document within their G Suite environment and save back to Box.

Earlier this year, Box was named a Google Cloud " Partner of the Year " for Collaboration, and thousands of enterprises today leverage the seamless interoperability of the two platforms to drive productivity.

Pricing and Availability

The additional Box for G Suite enhancements are expected to be available for joint customers by Q4 at no additional charge.

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading cloud content management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com . To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org .

