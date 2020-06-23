BOX Bioscience Acquires EPA Approved Disinfectant, Cleaner/Degreaser Manufacturing Facility

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOX Bioscience (BOX) has been at the forefront of manufacturing and distributing FDA approved and registered hand sanitizer products in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. BOX is excited to announce an expansive addition to its product portfolio which aligns with their core values "PREPARE - PROTECT - PREVENT" by offering disinfectants and cleaners/degreasers.

In response to significant demand from its existing and prospective clients, BOX is offering eco-friendly, and non-caustic disinfectant and cleaner/degreaser due to its purchase of a well established EPA approved manufacturing facility. The products are branded as BIO Disinfectant and BIO Cleaner/Degreaser. The products are eco-friendly and non-caustic which makes them safer for persons applying the product, employees, children, and pets compared to other products such as bleach, harsh detergents, and cleaners.

BIO Disinfectant is a hospital-grade disinfectant that has received recognition from the EPA for its ability to combat the COVID-19 virus as well as a broad range of bacteria, mycobacterium, bacteria, and contaminates https://bit.ly/2MOethx . BIO Disinfectant is different than just cleaning with soap and water. "There is a big difference between cleaning and disinfecting," says BOX founder, Ryan Cowell. While the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the coronavirus mainly spreads through respiratory droplets, a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine finds that COVID-19 can live on surfaces like plastic and stainless steel for up to three days. This means a person can get COVID-19 by touching an infected surface and then touching their mouth, nose, or eyes. For this reason, the CDC says, "Cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention."

BOX's clients include school districts, daycares, hospitals, dentists, walk-in clinics, restaurants, public transportation services (i.e. bus, train, and taxi), hotel/motel, and assisted living/long term care facilities. Cowell commented, "BOX is about helping clients open safely and confidently with quality, environmentally friendly, EPA and FDA approved products that include sanitizer, disinfectant, and cleaner/degreaser." Cowell stated that, "The key to a successful reopening is quality products and proper application. There has never been a more crucial time to plan, prepare, and protect your surroundings."

BOX Bioscience's home office is in Charleston, SC, and distributes products through its manufacturing and distribution center in Raleigh, NC.

