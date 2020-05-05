BOX Bioscience Works Overtime To Provide FDA Approved Sanitizer

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOX BioScience has formed a joint venture with Singlepoint (OTC: SING) to distribute hand sanitizer products manufactured out of Carlsbad, CA. The companies are distributing FDA approved hand sanitizer products principally on the East and West coast. BOX has distribution centers in Carlsbad, CA, Raleigh, NC, and its home office is located in Charleston, SC. Coronavirus (Covid-19) has placed a premium and created a shortage of hand sanitizer and disinfectant products. BOX and Singlepoint are working overtime to help the U.S. be a safer place by making bulk hand sanitizer and will be introducing disinfectant products as hand sanitizer demand permits. BOX and Singlepoint have ongoing sales to several Fortune 500 retail stores and are presently in negotiations for other significant bulk hand sanitizer sales.

Hand sanitizer products will be available to essential businesses and the general public. The companies' hand sanitizer product kills 99.9% of illnesses causing germs. Health care providers such as hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, home health care agencies, and governmental units are being given priority for their hand sanitizer products. Other essential businesses that help with the day to day functioning of the U.S. will also be given priority for bulk hand sanitizer. Founder of Box Bioscience, Ryan Cowell, indicated that they are focusing on bulk orders of 8 oz, 32 oz, 1 liter, 1 gallon, 55 gallon drums, and 250 gallon totes of hand sanitizer. Tankers (about 6,500 gallons) can also be ordered where businesses have the ability to offload the bulk hand sanitizer product.

The expansion of BOX and Singlepoint into hand sanitizer and disinfectant products reflect the companies' commitment to delivering exceptional well-being solutions for people, surfaces, and the environment in response to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. "People and businesses want to effectively disinfect and clean their work environments, and do so with products that are good for people and the environment," said Troy Lorenz, operations manager for BOX. The goal of the companies is to help the U.S be a safer place from Coronavirus (Covid-19). Contact and online ordering information for hand sanitizer are currently available at www.boxbioscience.com and email [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE BOX Bioscience

