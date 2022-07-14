Box Office Market to grow at a CAGR of 21.78% by 2025, Rising Popularity of the Box Office is a Major Trend Fueling the Market - Technavio

Jul 14, 2022, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The box office market size is expected to grow by USD 21.25 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 21.78% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The rising popularity of the box office is the major trend driving the box office market growth. The global box office market is gaining more prominence than local or regional box office markets because films are targeted to cater to an international audience. Hollywood, one of the biggest film industries in the world, generated more than 70% of its revenue in 2019 from the international market. Moreover, the rise in importance of the global box office in encouraging local box offices to create meaningful movies, thereby attracting more investments. Hollywood films are casting actors from China, South Korea, and India besides featuring locations from these countries to ensure better box office collections.
- Driver: An increase in the number of movie screens is the major driver influencing the box office market growth. The availability of movies from different geographic regions, languages, and genres, along with rising disposable incomes, are attracting people to movie theaters. It is particularly evident in the emerging markets of developing countries. With consumers willing to spend more on entertainment, investments in establishing new digital movie theaters that provide an exceptional movie experience have gone up
- Challenges: The growing threat of piracy is a major hindrance to the box office market growth. Pirated versions of most of the movies are available either on the Internet or in the form of DVDs at a nominal price. Piracy drastically affects the revenue of the global box office market, as it reduces the profit margin for distributors.
- 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
- China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the box office market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.
- The success of movies due to the increasing use of animation will facilitate the box office market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- The box office market share growth in the action and adventure segment will be significant for revenue generation.
- The action and adventure movie segment typically takes the audience to some extra magnified aspect of life that has not yet or has never been discovered. These action and adventure movies are resilient.
- Also, during the period of the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with cinema halls closed and the release of films being postponed, the action and adventure genre found ways to survive in different ways, often evolving in the realm of VOD and over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms hence increasing their demand.
The box office market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Amblin Partners
- AMC Networks Inc.
- AT and T Inc.
- Comcast Corp.
- Lantern Entertainment
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
- MGM Resorts International
- Sony Corp.
- ViacomCBS Inc.
- Walt Disney Co.
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
- The stock music market share is expected to increase to USD 505.24 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%.
- The predicted growth for the video game market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 73.62 billion at a progressing CAGR of 7.59%.
|
Box Office Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.78%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 21.25 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.53
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, France, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amblin Partners, AMC Networks Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., Lantern Entertainment, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., MGM Resorts International, Sony Corp., ViacomCBS Inc., and Walt Disney Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
