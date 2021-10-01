BOX Pure Air Strikes Additional Deals With North Carolina Private Schools to Provide Air Solutions for Large Areas Such as Gymnasiums and Cafeterias as COVID-19 Cases are Trending Up

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More private schools in North Carolina are turning to BOX Pure Air for indoor air solutions, this time with an emphasis on large spaces. The latest deal comes from Greenfield School, ordering numerous units including multiple Apex 2.0 units.

Government funding for private schools in North Carolina has increased spending on COVID-19 prevention which includes air purification units. As BOX Pure Air sales increase in North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that private schools like Greenfield are looking to take advantage of this opportunity.

Ryan Cowell, CEO of BOX Pure Air, commented on the recent success with private schools. "Private schools often look for custom solutions involving different size units for both classrooms and larger spaces," Cowell says, "Being able to offer Peak units for smaller rooms as well as the Apex 2.0 for their gymnasiums or auditoriums makes things more convenient for the school staff and provides us with a competitive advantage."

The offering of the Apex 2.0 is crucial, and is unlike any other unit being sold to schools right now. It is a professional-grade unit capable of purifying up to 4,500 sq ft, and is priced far lower than any other unit with comparable power and ease of transportation. Schools are finding it to be especially useful for larger areas where proper ventilation is difficult to attain and enforcing masks social distancing guidelines can be a challenge.

In addition to the aforementioned benefits, fleet management capabilities have become another selling point for private schools wanting insight into their network of units. Being able to remotely schedule run-times and control fan speed is critical, but insights including temperature, CO2 levels, and notice of when filters need to be changed are especially useful for larger schools. As schools realize they will need units in more than just their classrooms, we expect fleet management to become an increasingly common add-on to school orders.

More private school orders will continue to roll in as we head into the fall and winter seasons. Colder weather will reduce a school's ability to have large gatherings such as lunch or gym class outdoors, and closing windows will reduce the amount of natural ventilation fresh air can provide. With this in mind, BOX Pure Air will continue to work with schools to provide an additional layer of protection against all unwanted airborne particles.

