Boxed Water™ and Conscious Brand Partners “Walk-the-Walk” for September’s Coastal Clean Up Month with Organized Beach Cleans, “Plogging,” and the Funding of a Microplastic Removal Machine

As a part of their shared, ongoing mission to stop plastic from polluting land and beaches, the campaign includes organized COVID-safe beach clean ups in Santa Monica, CA (September 18), Newport Beach, CA (September 16)) and Montauk, NY (September 25) – as well as incentivized plogging efforts (individual clean ups) for brands' employees. Together, brand partners are pitching in funds to procure an additional microplastic extraction machine for the nonprofit, Ocean Blue Project (OBP). These machines can pick up plastic the size of a crayon tip, and up four inches below the sand's/soil's surface, and OBP expects to be able to clean 250,000 lbs of plastic per year with this machine.

During September 15 through September 30, brand partners are also engaging consumer attention with a planet-conscious giveaway. The grand prize includes a 6-month supply of Boxed Water (92% plant-based packaging, the most renewable in the category), two round trip tickets anywhere Alaska flies (the only airline to carry Boxed Water, Alaska recently announced a carbon emissions net-zero target by 2040), a $500 gift card from ethical apparel brand Free People, a 6-month Tea of the Month subscription with micro-plastic free tea sachets from Art of Tea, biodegradable "Jeans of Tomorrow" from AG Jeans, select swimewear made of recycled plastic bottles from MIKOH, and climate neutral-certified skincare products from Necessaire.

"With so much happening in the world and growing concerns over the climate crisis, we wanted to band together as a united front with these incredible brands to share positive and proactive ways to curb plastic waste," said Daryn Kuipers, CEO of Boxed Water. "Our partnering brands have individually made significant environmental strides in their operations, products and/or services. They continue to inspire Boxed Water as we ensure - beyond creating a product to reduce plastic pollution - we give back to the planet as a whole and communities in our backyards."

With guidance from the OBP, this year's Coastal Clean-up Campaign is applying a focus on the dangers of microplastics, extremely small pieces of plastic debris in the environment resulting from the disposal and breakdown of consumer products and industrial waste. Studies have shown microplastics ingested by animals can cause an array of impairments ranging from changes in behavior to DNA damage, altered metabolism, decreased growth, reproductive harm and mortality. Microplastics are in every ocean, including Mariana Trench, the deepest point in the world's ocean. It is estimated that humans ingest a credit-card size worth of microplastics per week.

"We're on a journey to reduce single-use plastics and waste, to keep the places we live and fly beautiful and habitats healthy" said Diana Birkett Rakow, Vice President, Public Affairs & Sustainability at Alaska Airlines. "We've committed to offset our water impact, reduce waste, and achieve net zero carbon by 2040. And we're thrilled to join fellow values-oriented partners on the Coastal Clean Up Campaign to continue engaging more people in real actions and changes toward a more sustainable future."

This year, Alaska announced a phased approach in swapping out plastic water bottles for Boxed Water. Just in the first phase alone, the move will effectively remove 7.2 million plastic bottles from landfills per year. Though Americans are the largest consumers of single-use plastic per capita in the world, according to the EPA, plastic waste in the US is recycled at a dismal rate of 8.7%.

ABOUT BOXED WATER

Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. This year, Boxed Water became the most sustainable brand on the market, at 92 percent plant based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All of Boxed Water's cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. Boxed Water is available for purchase from their site - www.boxedwaterisbetter.com - as well as on Amazon. Socialize with us @BoxedWater.

ABOUT ALASKA AIRLINES

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. On March 31, 2021, Alaska became the 14th member of oneworld. With the global alliance and Alaska Airlines' additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

ABOUT OCEAN BLUE PROJECT

Ocean Blue (OBP) is an environmental nonprofit founded in 2012 in Newport, Oregon by father and son, Richard and Fleet Aterbury. OBP is built around one vision: that the world's ocean, beaches and rivers will once again be pristine, self-sustaining ecosystems where wildlife and human communities can coexist and otherwise thrive. OBP collaborates with local communities and governments to mobilize resources removing plastic public spaces. They also build solutions to keep pollutants from entering ecosystems and raise awareness with community-driven service-learning projects. Please learn more at Oceanblueproject.org

ABOUT AG JEANS

AG products stand on a pillar of premium denim and knitwear. Since 2001, AG's vertical structure has allowed the brand to become a leader in progressing the sustainable manufacturing movement with significant investment and innovation in ozone technology, laser finishing, solar energy, and most recent water recycling. Today, AG recycles over 100,000 gallons of water per day, with the goal to recycle over 50 million gallons per year, which equates to a 90 percent reduction. The eco-minded design approach continues to yeild the finest denims, luxurious knitwear, rich leathers, pure silks, and diverse twills to create authentically rooted styles permeated with a modern and fresh sensibility.

ABOUT NÉCESSAIRE

At Nécessaire, we design the personal care items we truly need (the necessary) that are good for our health and support our wellness. We use our business to make a positive environmental impact everywhere we can, always striving to give us much as we take to truly be sustainable. Nécessaire is Climate Neutral Certified and a 1% For The Planet member.

ABOUT MIKOH

Luxury swimwear brand MIKOH is the collaboration of sister duo Oleema and Kalani Miller. Born and bred in the small beach town of San Clemente in Orange County, California, the sisters grew up with the ocean in their backyard. Founded in 2009, MIKOH was conceptualized from the simple idea of the lack of fashion forward, modern swimwear in the industry and the passion for all things surrounding travel, surf, and beach culture. For over a decade, MIKOH has flourished and expanded their offering beyond women's bikinis to include ready-to-wear, surf, kids' styles and more. Oleema and Kalani have long believed in preserving the health of the oceans and the earth which led to the 2021 launch of eco-conscious swim styles that are now prominent throughout their collection. Since launching, MIKOH has garnered celebrity fans such as Ana de Armas, Beyonce, Cameron Diaz, Kaia Gerber, the Kardashian/Jenners, Laura Harrier, Lily Collins and Rihanna.

ABOUT ART OF TEA artoftea.com | @artofteala

Art of Tea is an award-winning tea importer and wholesaler based in Los Angeles, California that hand-blends and custom crafts the finest organic teas and botanicals. Founder and Master Tea Blender Steve Schwartz selects and sources rare and distinct teas directly from growers around the world based on deep, long-lasting relationships and his extensive travels. The seeds that formed Art of Tea's foundation were first planted in 1996 when Steve began his journey studying preventative medicine at the Ayurvedic Institute in New Mexico. Since he founded the company in 2004, Steve has grown Art of Tea into a leading purveyor of organic and specialty teas, and he is a guiding voice within the industry. The brand's extensive offerings and services include custom tea menus and blends, retail teas, a pyramid tea bag line, hospitality tea programs, training and private label partnerships.

