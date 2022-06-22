Boxed Water Is Better® - And Scaling up To Be the Best!

"For the sake of the planet, we want to see growth in the sustainability category," stated Daryn Kuipers, CEO and Co-founder of Boxed Water™. "Our team has worked hard for the brand's sake, but their deeper motivation is their social responsibility to reduce plastic waste and empower others to do the same."

Boxed Water™ is looking to double its sales force across all geographies, adding eleven new positions with more to come in 2023. Simultaneously, they are looking to quadruple their production square footage and add two additional production lines and another eight positions in operations. They have already increased production capacity in 2022. The company, that has quickly become the favorite renewable package water alternative to plastic bottles, took its successful model and will bolster production capacity by:

Adding more filtration and packing equipment

Modernizing systems; expanding Logistics and Quality Assurance departments

Hiring individuals to specifically aid in production planning and overall growth management

Incorporating new career-pathing and training

Customers have always favored Boxed Water's™ quick and efficient delivery service, and these advancements will support the company's goal to triple its capacity from its two filtration facilities based on current and projected demand, as well as, assist other brands in their own ESG goals. These improvements further ensure Boxed Water™ remains the top category innovator, in addition to continuing to disrupt and push boundaries for the betterment of the planet.

"We are excited about adding new talent to the team but equally enthusiastic about promoting from within," noted Kuipers. "Our team members continue to grow into leadership roles, and we're looking forward to building talent around them."

The Boxed Water™ CEO attributes the success to having a mission that customers and employees alike can stand behind. By investing in its talent, the brand is demonstrating its commitment to growth. As part of this growth, Boxed Water™ recently promoted John Rodgers from Regional Sales Director to Managing Director-West as well as Jack Vaughan from Regional Director to Managing Director- East. The company will soon announce additional promotions within its team along with adding Key Account Managers. Further, there are also plans to expand the eCommerce business, which is already underway, recognizing internal talent by promoting Mandy Cech from Marketing Manager to Senior Marketing Manager. Through her invaluable leadership and expertise, the eCommerce business is on track to achieve 400% growth over the past few years. Maggie Capisciolto has also been elevated to Senior Digital Sales & Customer Engagement Specialist as a reflection of the increase in sales leads and inquiries during her first two years as a Customer Engagement Specialist for Boxed Water™.

As a category leader, Boxed Water™ was the first brand to enter the renewable water category in 2009 and continues to stay at the helm as the most renewable brand in the water aisle based on an independent life cycle analysis. In their forecasted growth, they will continue to capitalize on this with an omnichannel approach, and look forward to sharing more in the months ahead.

"As our plastic consumption is increasing and our plastic recycling rates declining, we are motivated more than ever to grow, evolve, educate and increase adoption of more sustainable alternatives," added Kuipers.

