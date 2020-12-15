Boxed Water Is Better® Launches Four New Flavors Responding to Mounting Consumer Demand

"Consumers who support our mission and love our design have passionately called for more flavors almost since our inception, and we are listening," said Boxed Water CMO, Robert Koenen. "Our flavor launch comes at an exciting time – when consumers are looking for healthy, tasty and eco- friendly options to kick off 2021 and support a better planet. While everyone is talking about the 'new normal' we are working towards a 're-newed normal'."

Purified through an eight-step purification process and UV treated, every Boxed Water™ carton promises a crisp, fresh taste. Boxed Water's line extension will include:

Lemon – a classic flavor with a light hint of lemon

Blackberry – natural brightness for a change of pace

Cucumber – spa-influenced refreshing taste

Grapefruit – an energizing way to kick start the day

Displaying Boxed Water Is Even Better on each carton, the new packaging incorporates vibrant pops of colors with fruit-inspired designs. The new flavors are offered in Boxed Water's 92 percent plant-based packaging – the highest rate achieved in the industry to date amongst all carton, aluminum and plastic brands. Even the cap is plant-based, derived from residue waste from FSC-certified sustainably grown trees used for pulp and bioenergy. Every Boxed Water carton is created out of paper sourced from trees in well managed forests, is 100% recyclable and BPA free.

"Like everything we do at Boxed Water, our core goal with the flavor launch is to support our planet and make sustainability a convenient and accessible choice," continued Koenen. "As we add more sustainable options on the market, this launch takes us one step closer."

Boxed Water will continue to institute their One Million Trees campaign with the new flavors, where consumers are encouraged to post a picture of Boxed Water on social media with #BetterPlanet, and Boxed Water plants 2 trees with the National Forest Foundation (NFF). Boxed Water has partnered with the NFF for over five years, planting more than a million trees, to support reforestation efforts in areas affected by wildfires and other natural threats.

Lemon, Blackberry, Cucumber and Grapefruit will come in the standard 500mL size and be available online and at select retailers alongside t he brand's current products: 250 mL, 330 mL, 500 mL and 1L sizes. To inquire about availability for purchase and resale, visit http://bit.ly/flavorwaitlist. To learn more about Boxed Water, visit https://boxedwaterisbetter.com/ or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

ABOUT BOXED WATER

Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. This year, Boxed Water became the most sustainable brand on the market, at 92 percent plant based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All of Boxed Water's cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah.

