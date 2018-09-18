GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainably packaged water brand Boxed Water and iconic fashion brand rag & bone announce the Boxed Water Project; a new partnership aimed at inspiring consumers to support the planet while expressing their creativity. The brands are launching a project on social media crowd-sourcing new box designs from followers that will be made available at rag & bone retail locations throughout the U.S. early next year. The brands' partnership highlights the current need for sustainable alternatives to plastic water bottles. Three winning designs will be put into production and distributed at rag & bone stores in the U.S. and internationally. Winners will each receive a $1000 gift card from the brand. For more information on the project or to submit your design for a chance to win visit https://www.rag-bone.com/boxed-water.

Boxed Water Partners with rag & bone to Tap Consumer Creativity with New Collaboration

On the project, rag & bone's Founder and Chief Brand Officer Marcus Wainwright said, "Now, more so than ever, each of us has a responsibility to do our part to protect our environment. Boxed Water is helping us make a difference and we hope that through the crowd-sourcing of impactful designs, we will be able to further highlight the environmental issues we need to face together."

Seven of the top 10 items collected on beach cleanups are plastic, and by 2050 it is estimated that there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans. The Boxed Water Project is a way for both brands to educate and engage the public in their aligned missions to cut back on environmental impacts. Boxed Water is a sustainable alternative to plastic bottles by using paper, a truly renewable resource, and operating with a 65% lower carbon footprint.

"The plastic pollution crisis is undeniable, and as a brand that strives each day to better our planet, we are grateful to align with like-minded brands," said Rob Koenen, Chief Marketing Officer at Boxed Water. "Both rag & bone and Boxed Water believe in leading their industries and consumers to consider the environment and the impacts of their behaviors and purchases."

Additionally, beyond the Boxed Water Project, the brands are spreading their message on the ground through tree plantings and beach cleanups. Boxed Water arranged for rag & bone store managers to personally plant trees at Battery Park and East River Park in NYC this past summer. To date, Boxed Water, through its #BetterPlanet campaign, has committed to planting over 790,000 trees. By launching the collaborative project now, rag & bone is joining Boxed Water's efforts in the midst of its beach cleanup campaign, which is working towards cleaning 3,000 miles of beaches.

ABOUT BOXED WATER

Boxed Water Is Better®. Better for the planet. Better for us all. Boxed Water was founded in the belief that Sustainability Matters™ with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water provides people with a better option for purchasing packaged water by producing pure water in recyclable cartons made using paper from well-managed forests. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that Sustainability Matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. Boxed Water is available for purchase at stores nationwide, www.boxedwater.com, and on Amazon. Socialize with us @BoxedWater.

ABOUT RAG & BONE

Since its origins in New York in 2002, rag & bone has established itself as a critical and commercial success in the international fashion world. Combining English heritage with directional design, the brand has become synonymous with innately wearable clothing that has an edgy yet understated New York aesthetic. rag & bone offers a full range of men's and women's ready to wear, denim, accessories and footwear collections. rag & bone operates 33 stores worldwide and also available in boutiques and department stores in over 53 countries. www.rag-bone.com

SOURCE Boxed Water Is Better

Related Links

http://www.boxedwater.com

