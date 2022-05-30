Boxing Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 270.36 million| Rise in the Number of Women Participants to be one of the Key Trends| Technavio

Download a Sample Report to learn about factors impacting the growth of the market

Boxing Equipment Market: Market Segmentation

By product, the gloves segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Gloves are the basic requirement for training purposes and professional matches. They protect the hands of the wearer and reduce the impact of punches and strikes. Boxing gloves are designed to reduce superficial facial injuries. The growing popularity of boxing for fitness and a subsequent increase in the participation rates are leading to the growth of the boxing gloves segment.

By geography, North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Most consumers are becoming aware of the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle. This has encouraged them to adopt sports such as boxing, thus driving the growth of the market in the region

Boxing Equipment Market: Trend

The rise in the number of women participants is a trend in the boxing equipment market. The participation of women in different sports has increased across the world. The gender gap between the number of male and female players in the Olympic Games is declining. The participation of women in various sports, such as boxing, has increased over the last few years, with participation by an equal number of men and women. The growing adoption of boxing by women indicates a positive trend, which is expected to affect the market positively during the forecast period.

Boxing Equipment Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Century LLC - The company offers various types of boxing equipment such as training bags, gloves, wraps, and many more.

Reasons to Buy Boxing Equipment Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist boxing equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the boxing equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the boxing equipment market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , MEA, North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , MEA, , , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of boxing equipment market vendors

Boxing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 270.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Century LLC, Everlast Worldwide Inc., Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., Industria Reyes SA de CV, Kozuji, Lonsdale, PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT, Sanabul, TSMA Franchise Systems Inc., and Venum Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Gloves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Gloves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Gloves - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Protective gear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Training equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 49: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Century LLC

Exhibit 52: Century LLC - Overview



Exhibit 53: Century LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Century LLC - Key offerings

11.4 Everlast Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 55: Everlast Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Everlast Worldwide Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Everlast Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Hayabusa Fightwear Inc.

Exhibit 58: Hayabusa Fightwear Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Hayabusa Fightwear Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Hayabusa Fightwear Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Industria Reyes SA de CV

Exhibit 61: Industria Reyes SA de CV - Overview



Exhibit 62: Industria Reyes SA de CV - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Industria Reyes SA de CV - Key offerings

11.7 Kozuji

Exhibit 64: Kozuji - Overview



Exhibit 65: Kozuji - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Kozuji - Key offerings

11.8 Lonsdale

Exhibit 67: Lonsdale - Overview



Exhibit 68: Lonsdale - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Lonsdale - Key offerings

11.9 PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT

Exhibit 70: PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT - Overview



Exhibit 71: PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT - Product and service



Exhibit 72: PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT - Key offerings

11.10 Sanabul

Exhibit 73: Sanabul - Overview



Exhibit 74: Sanabul - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Sanabul - Key offerings

11.11 TSMA Franchise Systems Inc.

Exhibit 76: TSMA Franchise Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: TSMA Franchise Systems Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 78: TSMA Franchise Systems Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Venum

Exhibit 79: Venum - Overview



Exhibit 80: Venum - Product and service



Exhibit 81: Venum - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology



Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 85: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

