Boxing Equipment Market size to grow by USD 270.36 mn from 2021 to 2025 | Century LLC and Everlast Worldwide Inc. among key vendors | Technavio

The boxing equipment market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies development programs to increase participation as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing prominence of private-label brands will also be crucial in fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The boxing equipment market covers the following areas:

Boxing Equipment Market Sizing

Boxing Equipment Market Forecast

Boxing Equipment Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Century LLC

Everlast Worldwide Inc.

Hayabusa Fightwear Inc.

Industria Reyes SA de CV

Kozuji

Lonsdale

PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT

Sanabul

TSMA Franchise Systems Inc.

Venum

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Ski Equipment Market: The ski equipment market has been segmented by product (skis and poles, ski boots, ski bindings, and ski protective gear and others) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report Now

The ski equipment market has been segmented by product (skis and poles, ski boots, ski bindings, and ski protective gear and others) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Gymnastic Equipment Market: The gymnastic equipment market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report Now

Boxing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.59% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 270.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Century LLC, Everlast Worldwide Inc., Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., Industria Reyes SA de CV, Kozuji, Lonsdale, PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT, Sanabul, TSMA Franchise Systems Inc., and Venum Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot!

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=bw&utm_campaign=t35_week41_2020_cotact_us&utm_content=IRTNTR45867

