Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee Alan Santana named Ambassador to Smart Kiddz Mentorship Program

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Santana, founder of No Teen Riders, a former boxer and National Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, has been named Ambassador to Unique Flavors Teas and the Smart Kiddz Program.

Known for his philanthropic work throughout Southern California and mentoring youth, Alan uses his experience as a husband, father, athlete, author and businessman to address the challenges affecting youth and communities today. He is the author of the best selling book "Unprotected" that addresses the truth about the pitfalls of boxing, and boxers who have ended up penniless and without skills to move into other fields beyond the life of a fighter. Alan uses his popular book to encourage kids to stay in school and live up to their potential.

Alan came on board as a spokesperson for Unique Flavors Teas after an impressive encounter with the founder, Anthony Richardson, whom he met at a fundraiser for No Teen Riders.

Anthony's vision was to create an alternative to unhealthy beverages, which have caused obesity and early symptoms of diabetes in youth. Unique Flavors Teas are currently being offered in schools throughout Atlanta, Georgia. They were first introduced on Anthony's visually live online show, Luv & Rhythm. The show was created after Anthony left his career in the music and movie industry.

Today one of the most important goals of the company is to expand the reach of Unique Flavors Teas to those who strongly advocate for healthy drink choices for youth.

Alan's organization proudly endorses Unique Flavors Teas and is looking forward to a healthy collaborative relationship with the company. "I am proud to be involved with Anthony Richardson and the Smart Kiddz Program which rewards and encourages students who do well in school." They do this through a series of Tea parties held throughout the year in various schools in Atlanta. Plans to bring the program to Southern California this year are in the works.

Alan and Anthony realize the impact of the school shutdowns and how it has affected teachers, parents and students during these challenging times. They both look forward to continuing mentoring youth.

