Boxing Icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. Launches OnlyFans Profile Ahead Of Exhibition Fight

LONDON, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. and OnlyFans announce their partnership, which includes exclusive content and a fight sponsorship. Launching an OnlyFans profile allows Floyd Mayweather to connect with his fans and share his personal life in a way like never before. Mayweather will be able to communicate directly with his biggest fans and share a real glimpse into his life.

The launch comes right before his highly anticipated exhibition fight against Logan Paul on Sunday, June 6. In addition to launching an OnlyFans profile Floyd Mayweather will be sponsored by the social platform for the match.

"OnlyFans will be a new experience for fans. I'm looking forward to sharing a glimpse into my life and some never before seen content while getting to know top fans" explained Floyd Mayweather.

As an athlete with various interests, creating an OnlyFans profile is a natural fit for Mayweather and he can share timely updates directly with followers who subscribe to his account.

"Sports athletes are a creator genre we're seeing a lot of growth in and it's incredible to have Mayweather joining the platform right before his highly anticipated fight. I'm a huge fan of the boxing legend and I'm looking forward to his content" said OnlyFans founder and CEO, Tim Stokely.

Fans can anticipate seeing BTS of Mayweather's personal life, boxing content and more. Floyd Mayweather's OnlyFans profile can be found here: https://onlyfans.com/floydmayweather

About OnlyFans

OnlyFans is the subscription social platform revolutionizing creator and fan connections. The site is inclusive of artists and content creators from all genres and allows them to develop authentic relationships with their fanbase. OnlyFans gives creators the opportunity to monetize content they want to share. Founded in 2016, OnlyFans has since paid out over $3 billion in creator earnings and established itself as the go-to platform for over 130 million registered users and over 1.25 million creators worldwide.

About Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd "Money" Mayweather, is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time. Without question he is the best and most talented fighter of his generation. Throughout his illustrious career Mayweather displayed an unprecedented mix of speed, power and natural instinct every time he stepped into the ring - a combination that translated into a record 50 wins without a loss, 27 knockouts, and 12 world championships in five weight classes.

His brilliant boxing resume includes 24 wins over world champions, including Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez. During his career, he was named the world's highest paid athlete multiple times by Forbes, Fortune and Sports Illustrated. Mayweather has accumulated numerous "Fighter of the Year" awards, including five ESPY Awards and two Boxing Writers Association of America awards. His 2015 showdown with Pacquiao shattered the all-time pay-per-view television record with 4.6 million buys, a record that still stands.

In 2020, Mayweather was named an inductee into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. In addition to his in-ring success, his TMT "The Money Team" brand is internationally renowned, while he continues to give back to the sport through his promotional company, Mayweather Promotions.

