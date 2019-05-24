Boxing Legends Compete in the 36th IBF Annual Convention at Wynn Palace Cotai

MACAU, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBF (International Boxing Federation) returns to China once again to host the 36th IBF Annual Convention in Macau from May 27 to June 1 at Wynn Palace Cotai. IBF's last China event was the 33rd Annual Convention in 2016. This year's convention, themed as "Return with Glory, I Believe Future", proudly brings together 20 world-renowned champions to compete in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Macau's return to China. This boxing event will cement Macau's place on the world stage.

IBF President Daryl Peoples said the federation is pleased to be returning to China and firmly believes that the convention will be a milestone event for IBF. "Since hosting our last China convention in Beijing in 2016, our events have increased significantly throughout China and the Asian region. It is fitting that we return to the region to celebrate our accomplishments and look to an even more successful future for the organization there. We also look forward tostrengthening our ties with the boxing community in China and all across Asia," he said.

"In 2017, we became the first international sports organization to work with the Chinese government by creating theIBF Belt and Road Region (IBF B&R)," he added. "Through IBF B&R, we launched the Silk Road Champions Tournament to promote boxing to countries and cities along the Belt and Road. Today, we are once again bringing our most important annual event to Macau, which demonstratesour commitment toward future development in the region."

Wang Ruihang, the president of IBF B&R and IBF China, emphasized the significance of hosting this important global sports event in Macau. "Macau is an integral part of the Silk Road, where Eastern and Western cultures converge. The year 2019 is also significant as it marks the 20thAnniversary of Macau's return to China. We are excited about the future of boxing in Macau, and we look forward to celebrating the start of a new era in boxing."

Boxing legends return to Wynn Palace

IBF is one of four major professional boxing organizations worldwide, and since its founding in the United States in 1983, the federation has set the stage for aspiring boxers to become champions. IBF continues to expand into China and Asia today. The 33rd IBF Annual Convention was an unforgettable event in Beijing and the 36th IBF Annual Convention will once again, be an event to remember.

This year's event at Wynn Palace will feature an impressive lineup of boxing champions through a special Meet the Champions cocktail. Twenty boxing legends who have won hundreds of gold championship belts, will make sports history in Macau. While at Wynn Palace, the champions will give boxing fans an opportunity to see their gold belts up-close. Each gold belt not only serves as a symbol of success, but also as a reflection of how these champions turned their dreams into reality.

Traditional Chinese-themed Annual Awards Gala

The IBF Annual AwardsGala Dinner is one of the many highlights of the IBF Annual Convention, and will be held once again in Macau.

With 'gratitude' as its theme, the IBF Annual Awards Gala Dinner recognizes the achievements of boxers over the past year and gives gratitude to all of the contributions made to the boxing industry and the effort to promotecultural exchanges.

Another highlight of the gala dinner will be captivating performances by China's national performing arts team. Performers will gracefully play the traditional Guqin (an ancient Chinese zither with seven strings), while a spectacular display of peonies fill the room. Guests of the event will be invited to interact and join in the performances too. It will be an experience like no other, where the cultures of East and West blend beautifully together.

Explosive Super Gala event

On the night of June 1st, a Super Gala will sweep through Macau, where gold belts capture the world's attention at the IBF annual convention. The event will feature an explosive, electronic music show, where trend setters, cutting-edge artists, and world-class boxers gather together for the convention's culmination.

Three years ago in Beijing, light heavyweight boxer Meng Fanlong defeated Australian boxer Robert Powdrill, a.k.a. "Power Drill" in TKO during the 33rd IBF annual convention to win the "Top of Glory" IBF world boxing championship. Then, in October 2017, Meng went on to win the IBF Intercontinental title in Macau.

All eyes will be on Meng at the Super Gala this year. Can Meng crush German opponent Adam Deinesat the IBF Light Heavyweight World Title Mandatory Eliminator to defend his IBF Intercontinental title and win a chance to take the world championship? The answer will soon be revealed on the night of June 1st at Wynn Palace, where the best in boxing compete and sparks fly at the rave party featuring a live DJ playing the hottest, electronic sounds.

Wynn Palace takes the event to new heights

As the primary sponsor of the 36th IBF Annual Convention, the Forbes Five-Star Wynn Palace is home to 1,706 impeccably furnished rooms, suites and villas. Guests who arrive into the resort by SkyCab, will enjoy breathtaking views overlooking the 8-acre Performance Lake which features a dramatic, choreographed display of water dancing playfully to music and light. Once inside, guests are greeted by large, colorful floral displays designed by Preston Bailey and an impressive collection of rare and original artwork from around the world. Guests will also discover award-winning restaurants, the largest spa in Macau and world-renowned retail brands at Wynn Esplanade.

The month of May is the perfect time to salute summer, and Macau, with its rich heritage of East and West cultures, is the ideal place to celebrate the art of boxing with the world.

