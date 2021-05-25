BoxLock Strengthens Leadership Team with Two Strategic Hires

Coyne's background includes 19 years as a senior investment banking executive with time spent leading the Supply Chain, Transportation and Logistics Investment Banking practices for RBC Capital Markets, Piper Sandler and Deutsche Bank Securities.

Over the course of his career, Coyne has advised clients in completing over 140 mergers & acquisitions and capital raising transactions, in excess of $54 billion in value. In addition, Coyne has completed four principal investment transactions worth over $900 million and managed a $1.1 billion bank credit portfolio. Coyne's extensive experience includes transactions for Deutsche Post DHL, Livingston International, Ryder System, United Parcel Service (UPS), and Triton International. Coyne graduated from The Pennsylvania State University and completed the executive education program at The Wharton School.

Kelley joined BoxLock in 2020 as Chief Commercial Officer to drive BoxLock's B2B go-to-market efforts. He has 20 years of experience in supply chain and logistics, software, finance and strategic partnerships.

Kelley most recently served as CEO of Bell Creek Partners where he provided strategic consulting services to technology founders and private equity firms on supply chain and logistics software solutions. Kelley previously led Corporate Development at Omnitracs and founded a digital-freight matching business. Prior to that he held senior roles at, Dell, IBM, and UBS after co-founding his first company out of MIT. Kelley graduated from NC State University, has a masters in Mechanical Engineering from MIT and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"We're thrilled with the additions of Michael Coyne and Andrew Kelley to the BoxLock executive team. Both have extensive industry knowledge, experience and leadership skill sets that greatly benefit the organization and our customers," said Dan McHugh, Chairman of the Board for BoxLock.

Brad Ruffkess, BoxLock's CEO and Founder added that "Having Andrew and Michael as a complement to the team and our incredible board of directors, is a meaningful step towards solidifying our position as the leader in supply chain access control solutions."

Coyne and Kelley join BoxLock at a time of rapid growth to fulfill widespread demand for the company's intelligent supply chain access control solutions, which are used by leading healthcare, aviation, operations and logistics companies to secure and transfer assets in the first, middle and final mile of their 24/7 supply chains.

BoxLock technology helps companies drive savings by controlling access to their supply chains using its secure and rugged smart locks that combine integrated barcode scanners and real-time connectivity with a robust suite of cloud-based access control, audit log and inventory management tools.

ABOUT BOXLOCK



Launched in 2017, BoxLock's innovative supply chain access control platform is helping companies quickly and cost effectively realize transformative efficiencies in the first, middle and final mile of their supply chain. The company's cloud-based inventory, access and security solutions integrate into existing business systems to help companies make their supply chains more efficient, accountable and reliable wherever assets are stored or transferred. BoxLock's pioneering IoT solutions are used by customers in healthcare, aviation, operations, e-commerce and distribution to reduce errors, save labor costs and secure assets. Based in Atlanta, CEO Brad Ruffkess founded BoxLock after his family had packages stolen from their front porch. Learn more at www.GetBoxLock.com .

