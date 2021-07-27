BOXTradEx and BOCT Signed Strategic Partnership To Launch Gateway Access To Digital Assets Broker In Asean Market

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOXTradEx and BOCT has reached a strategic partnership to cooperate in cross-currency settlement via token and/or digital asset. This partnership has the potential to create great value-added benefits to BOXTradEx users, especially with the option for fiat-to-cryptocurrency transaction settlement subject to rates. Furthermore, BOXTradEx has established a Fiat On-Ramp platform which enable users in Southeast Asia countries, like Vietnam and Indonesia, to deposit fiat money from their bank account in return for digital assets, such as BOCT, BTC, Ethereum and USDT, etc.

BOXTradEx and BOCT's partnership provide users with the access to the digital assets ecosystem where users in Southeast Asia can deposit fiat money in return for selected digital assets. The Fiat On-Ramp platform will support exchange for several digital assets, like BTC, USDT, TRX, XRP, etc.

In general, spending of digital assets remain a key issue in the digital assets ecosystem as it is not easily accessible and reliable where merchants also do not regard this as part of mainstream payment settlement option. The issue here is mainly due to the inconvenience and lack of reliable access for fiat-digital assets conversion. This partnership together with BOCT, owned by Creditz Base Group Limited ("CBGL") (a financial service firm that provides credit token business approved by the Labuan Financial Services Authority ("LFSA")), will allow for a more reliable access and convenience for BOXTradEx's users and hope to provide more option to expand in the digital assets ecosystem.

In Malaysia, BOCT work hand-in-hand with RMBex Limited ("RMBex"), a company that provide licensed digital asset brokering platform for cross-selling and trading of cryptocurrency approved by LFSA. Therefore, the application of BOCT in the new millennial era integrated into a unique and reliable trading platform offers a more versatile access to the crypto financial services.

BOXTradEx focuses on building valuable and user-friendly trading bots to digital assets-investors in Southeast Asia. Together with BOCT, our commitment is toward a vision that provide one of the most stable liquidity and secure trading environment that differs from competitors.

About BOCT (Base on credit token)

BOCT is a credit token services platform owned by Creditz Base Group Limited ("CBGL"), a financial services firm located in Labuan and approved by the Labuan Financial Services Authority. Through BOCT, CBGL aims to carry out a credit token business that provides blockchain technology enabling and applications services. CBGL's mission is to provide a stable fiat-pegged blockchain asset which is believed to be the solution to the current barrier of blockchain assets adoption in the market.

About BOXTradEx

BOXTradEx is a Digital assets exchange combined with strategic trading tools (bots). We aim to build a Digital assets-platform with forward-looking concept firstly based on security and legal compliance. The primary application in BOXTradEx is Digital Assets-trading bot with multiple investment strategies.

