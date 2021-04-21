BoxUnion and TITLE Boxing Club Power Up Management Team with Industry-Leading CMO

Cole enters the ring at an exciting time, as BoxUnion Holdings recently acquired 163-unit franchisor TITLE Boxing Club and its digital platform, TITLE Boxing Club On Demand. His primary initiatives will be to enhance the in-person member experience, rapidly build awareness of digital products and define both brands' respective brand personalities, while also growing their synergies with one another.

Adept at creating innovative marketing programs that tell engaging stories and connect with consumers, Cole cemented key partnerships and built digital marketing platforms that skyrocketed brand recognition for Universal Studios Parks & Resorts and international trampoline park franchise Sky Zone. As a member of the first digital team for one of Universal Studios' largest divisions, Cole built an e-commerce channel and initiated Universal Studios Hollywood's social media, building followers from 0 to 3M+ as well as creating partnerships with prestigious brands such as Travelocity & Expedia that yielded 7-figure annual sales.

At Sky Zone, Cole and his team increased the franchise business's brand recognition through partnerships and events with Disney Channel and Carnival Cruise Lines, as well as brand integrations in big-screen movies and television programs, extensive publicity and social media marketing. During his 6-year tenure, the franchise grew from 81 to 210 global locations.

"In his previous roles, Josh has always made customer satisfaction, franchisee service and brand cohesion his top priorities," said BoxUnion Holdings' CEO Todd Wadler. "He also understands the importance of balancing national brand recognition with local marketing strategies for franchisees. Most importantly, he genuinely cares about developing team members and is known for building high-performing teams. His values are closely aligned with ours. He brings just what BoxUnion/TITLE Boxing Club needs right now."

At Universal, Cole grew his marketing team and marketing strategy, leading Universal Studios Hollywood's transition from traditional, regionally-focused consumer marketing to digital marketing on a global scale. Cole augmented this experience while working on marketing strategies specifically designed for franchisees in the Sky Zone network to target consumers in their local markets.

"TITLE Boxing Club and BoxUnion are brands with compelling product offerings in the booming fitness industry," Cole said. "I'm focused on enhancing the digital footprint of the brand and the experience of the members, as well as the growth of the marketing team and franchisee satisfaction. Even more, I am personally a fan of boxing as a workout and I respect and admire the business savvy and passion of Todd and Felicia (Felicia Alexander - Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder)."

In addition to his marketing positions, Cole is an inspirational thought-leader. He's starting his second year as a mentor in Adweek's executive mentorship program, which focuses on ensuring a more inclusive future for the brand marketing industry through the advancement of diverse executives, and is a frequent contributor to marketing industry publications, podcast and events, including leading a masterclass at Brandweek 2020 on performance marketing.

"I can't wait to dive in and do what I love most – build a diverse, creative and loyal team that generates results and has fun in the process," he added.

About TITLE Boxing Club®

TITLE Boxing Club is a boutique fitness studio that specializes in boxing and kickboxing fitness classes. Based in Kansas City, the company has 163 clubs across the United States, Mexico and the Dominican Republic and another 130 in development worldwide. The brand is currently ranked on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list and the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing, privately-held companies. To learn more, visit www.titleboxingclub.com.

About BoxUnion

BoxUnion is a fitness brand with three studio locations and a digital subscription service. BoxUnion's workouts bring together mind, body, music and boxing. Welcoming all experience levels, ages, and backgrounds, their classes feature high-intensity cardio, muscle sculpting strength training and TONS of punches. Their captivating coaches guide you through a powerful mind and body experience designed to bring out your inner fighter. Voted most fun new workout by Self Magazine and Top 10 coolest workout taking over LA right now by Well + Good, BoxUnion has been recognized by everyone from People Magazine to Goop. In one of the most competitive fitness cities in the world, BoxUnion has garnered a sophisticated following. https://www.boxunion.com/

CONTACT: Anna Pool, [email protected]

SOURCE BoxUnion Holdings

Related Links

https://titleboxingclub.com/

