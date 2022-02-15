BoxUnion Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of TITLE Boxing Club Appointed to 2022 Board of Directors for Rock Steady Boxing

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TITLE Boxing Club/BoxUnion, the nation's leading fitness boxing company announced today that Felicia Alexander, Co-Founder of BoxUnion and Chief Revenue Officer of TITLE Boxing Club, has been appointed to the 2022 Board of Directors for non-profit Rock Steady Boxing. The two brands have more than 140 clubs with tens of thousands of members and digital subscribers, some which currently support the non-profit by offering its classes.

Rock Steady Boxing is a non-profit organization based in Indianapolis that provides hope to people with Parkinson's disease by improving their quality of life through a non-contact boxing-based fitness curriculum. This proven fitness routine is dramatically improving the ability of people with Parkinson's to live independent lives. Since someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with Parkinson's every nine minutes, there is a much-needed opportunity to bring greater awareness and more resources to this disease.

"The Rock Steady program is proven successful in the work they do to empower people to fight against Parkinson's," said Felicia Alexander Co-Founder of Box Union and Chief Revenue Officer of TITLE Boxing Club. "These classes are already offered at select TITLE Boxing Clubs nationwide so I have seen firsthand the community and encouragement that is provided to its boxers. It's more than a workout – it provides hope to all participants. I look forward to giving my time and expertise to Rock Steady Boxing to reach even more people."

Joining Alexander as new board members are Mari Baxter, Chief Operating Officer of Senior Helpers Franchising and Jimmy Choi, Motivational Speaker of the Fox Ninja Group, five-time American Ninja Warrior and Patient Council Board Member of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

"Rock Steady Boxing has been fortunate over the years to have compassionate, competent and dedicated board members," said Dick Poppa Rock Steady Boxing Club Board Chair. "We're excited to add Felicia Alexander to that heritage as she's has built her successful entrepreneurial profile through boxing and brings a real passion for helping people maximize their potential."

Collectively, the new board members will enhance the focus on training program and organizational sustainability over a two-year term. Alexander's background and passion for helping people maximize their potential adds unmatched benefits to the diverse group of leaders.

To learn more about TITLE Boxing Club and BoxUnion, visit titleboxingclub.com or https://www.boxunion.com . For more information about Rock Steady Boxing, visit www.rocksteadyboxing.org.

About TITLE Boxing Club/BoxUnion

TITLE Boxing Club is a franchise of boutique fitness clubs specializing in boxing and kickboxing classes with more than 140 locations and 30,000+ members. TITLE Boxing Club also allows consumers to workout anytime, anywhere through their digital subscription service TITLE Boxing Club On Demand. BoxUnion is a boutique fitness brand with three studio locations in California, as well as a digital subscription service. BoxUnion's innovative workouts bring together mind, body, music and boxing. Voted most fun new workout by Self Magazine and Top 10 coolest workout taking over LA right now by Well + Good, BoxUnion has been recognized by everyone from People Magazine to Goop. In January 2021, BoxUnion acquired TITLE Boxing Club to form the nation's premier omni-channel fitness brand. To find out more about TITLE Boxing Club and find a location near you visit titleboxingclub.com . To learn more about TITLE Boxing Club On Demand and try it for free visit titleboxingclubondemand.com. For more information about BoxUnion and BoxUnion Digital visit boxunion.com.

About Rock Steady Boxing

Rock Steady Boxing (www.rocksteadyboxing.org) is an Indianapolis-based non-profit gym that provides a uniquely effective form of physical exercise to people who are living with Parkinson's. It has trained thousands of health and fitness professionals via its in-depth coach's course, which provides knowledge of Parkinson's disease and boxing basics. The RSB mission is to equip our affiliates and empower the coaches to improve the quality of life of people with PD.

