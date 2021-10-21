BOXX Builder Launches Amore Line of Luxury Affordable Homes

U.S. Housing Shortage in 2021 Well Documented:

Estimated shortage of homes is at 5.5 Million.

Shortfall is expected to outpace available supply for next 10 years.

Median price point reached an all-time high at an estimated $356,700 USD (vs $219,000 USD avg price for a Boxx home).

Under 7% of new home construction falls into the starter home category which is at 50 year low per by the US Census Bureau.

Boxx builds brand new container homes at approximately 1440 sq feet, 3 bed/2 bath with beautifully landscaped yards that are ecofriendly. Each yard is designed to a buyers liking by our vendors Yardzen and Shrubhub. Each home includes upgrades from our partners at Tesla, Ring, and Nest.

Chief Development Officer and co-founder Jeremy Spear stated that a "Boxx home grows with you over your lifetime. Our proprietary build platform enables a Boxx homeowner to add additional square footage to their initial home seamlessly and affordably which is unique to today's industry."

CEO and co-founder Brandon Carrero mentioned, "With my prior success in the mortgage industry as one of the top mortgage professionals, I saw the American dream slipping away from many potential homebuyers. I assembled a team and researched globally the best way to bring attainable housing to the U.S. market using top real estate firms such as ReMax Elite a franchisee of ReMax. Boxx was born to solve the affordable housing crisis. We build homes so our buyers can own for less than what they typically pay in rent, right out of the Boxx."

Due to high demand, Boxx is currently taking refundable $100 deposits to hold your place for a Boxx home. Please visit www.boxxbuilder.com to sign up and learn more about our current builds.

About Boxx Builder Corporation Boxx is an affordable luxury container homebuilder bringing attainable housing into everyone's hands. Visit www.boxxbuilder.com online for more information. Contact CEO Brandon Carrero at [email protected] or 361.356.8580.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements.

