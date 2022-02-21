Boyd Announces 2022-2023 Next Generation Black and Hispanic Farmers Scholarship Program Application Deadline May 15, 2022

BASKERVILLE, Va., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is a privilege for the National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) to administer a scholarship program to ensure the next generation of African-American/Black and Hispanic farmers receive the training and skills that will enable them to thrive in the agricultural industry. "Higher education provides essential tools, knowledge, and resources that will allow these scholars to continue their family farm legacy for future generations" says John Boyd, NBFA President.

John Boyd, Jr., 4th generation Black farmers in Mecklenburg County, Virginia continues the legacy of his forefathers while creating educational opportunities for future generations to stay on family farms. National Black Farmers Association President John Boyd and Next Generation of Black And Hispanic Scholarship Program Director Kara Boyd are excited about future generations keeping the family farm in the family. John Boyd Jr., Founder and President, National Black Farmers Association.

The Next Generation of Black and Hispanic Farmers Scholarship (NGBHF) Program application deadline for the 2022-2023 academic year is May 15, 2022. In its first year, the NGBHF Scholarship Program awarded 4 scholarships. This year up to 10 scholarships will be awarded to eligible graduating high school seniors who plan to enroll or are enrolled in an agriculture program of study at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln with a commitment to engage in the family farm operation post college graduation.

Applicants must meet all of the following criteria:

Be Black, African American or Hispanic high school student farmers with a verifiable family farm operation by the USDA Farm Service Agency;

Have a minimum high school grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent);

Meet academic and admissions criteria for post-secondary education (refer to application for specific criteria);

Commit to farming on the family farm upon college graduation.

Scholarship Award Includes:

Tuition provided for up to 30 credit hours per academic year to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln;

Campus-based housing (traditional hall, double occupancy);

All-access meal plan;

Mandatory fees per academic year;

Up to $1,000 in textbook funds per academic year.

Scholarship Requirements:

Be a full-time student by the 6th day of classes each semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln;

Enrolled in an approved degree program in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (Degree programs include: Agronomy, Animal Science, Agribusiness, Agricultural Economics, Applied Science, Grassland Systems, Horticulture, Mechanized Systems Management);

Remain in good standing academically (a cumulative GPA no lower than 2.5) during the four-year course of study;

Remain in good standing administratively, with no student code of conduct and/or legal sanctions during the program;

Participate annually in the Emerging Leaders in Ag and Diversity program.

Apply NOW! Next Generation of Black and Hispanic Farmers Scholarship Application

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aiRv-S16D4

Questions? Contact Us: [email protected] or (804) 691-8528

www.BlackFarmers.org

www.JohnBoydJr.com

www.NativeAmericanFarmers.org

