Boyd Gaming Announces Completion Of Exchange Offer For 6.000% Senior Notes Due 2026

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) (the "Company") today announced that it has completed its offer to exchange all of its outstanding $700 million aggregate principal amount of 6.000% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Unregistered Notes") for new 6.000% Senior Notes due 2026 that have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Exchange Offer").

The Exchange Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on August 10, 2018 (such time and date, the "Expiration Date"). As of the Expiration Date, 99.3% of the Unregistered Notes were validly tendered and accepted for exchange.

The Exchange Offer was made pursuant to a registration rights agreement entered into by the Company when it originally issued the Unregistered Notes on June 25, 2018.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to exchange, nor a solicitation of an offer to exchange, any securities. The Exchange Offer was made only pursuant to a prospectus for the Exchange Offer, dated July 9, 2018, and related letter of transmittal, which were filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

