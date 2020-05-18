Boyd Gaming Commences Property Reopening Process

The following week, Boyd Gaming plans to resume operations at two additional properties in Louisiana: Amelia Belle Casino and Sam's Town Shreveport.

These will be the first Boyd Gaming properties to reopen following the closure of all Company properties nationwide in mid-March, following state mandates aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Upon reopening, the properties will operate with limited amenities and capacity restrictions in compliance with state and local requirements.

"As we begin the process of reopening our properties nationwide, the health and safety of our customers, our team members and our communities will be our highest priority," said Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming. "Across the country, we are implementing comprehensive safety protocols approved by local, state and federal health officials. We are optimistic that we will be able to reopen most of our properties over the next several weeks, and we look forward to offering our guests a safe and enjoyable entertainment experience."

Upon reopening, all Boyd Gaming properties will practice "Boyd Clean," a set of comprehensive protocols aimed at protecting the health and safety of our team members and guests. These protocols include:

Mandatory face coverings and temperature checks for all team members;

Social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions across all customer and team member areas, including casino floors and restaurants;

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation of all high-touch surfaces, including door handles, gaming machines, table games, handrails and elevator buttons;

Increased placement of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout our properties;

Required training for all team members on our safety protocols.

For additional information on the Boyd Clean initiative, visit www.boydgaming.com.

The Company will provide updates on the resumption of its operations in other states as further information becomes available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future, and may include (without limitation) statements regarding COVID-19, the estimated dates for opening properties and the health and safety protocols followed at each property. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include (without limitation) the ongoing uncertainty about COVID-19, its duration and impact, the closure and length of closure of our properties, negative perceptions of visiting properties that have large groups of people, and the cost to comply with any mandated health requirements associated with the virus. Additional factors are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

