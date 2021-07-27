Boyd Gaming Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: "Our second-quarter results reflect the strength of our operating strategy as our streamlined cost structure, enhanced capabilities and focus on our core customers all continue to drive strong results throughout our portfolio. We achieved record results for Adjusted EBITDAR and operating margins, with Companywide margins exceeding 43% and Las Vegas Locals margins approaching 57%. During the quarter our business continued to strengthen, as gaming revenues surpassed 2019 levels. We are encouraged that the strength from the first half of the year has carried into July, and are confident in our ability to continue delivering robust levels of EBITDAR and margin performance. These outstanding results are a tribute to the hard work of the entire Boyd Gaming team and their shared dedication to our transformed operating model, which will continue to create long-term value for our stakeholders."

Boyd Gaming reported second-quarter 2021 revenues of $893.6 million, up from $209.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. The Company reported net income of $113.7 million, or $1.00 per share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $108.5 million, or $0.96 per share, for the year-ago period.

The Company's second-quarter 2021 pretax income was impacted by charges of $65.5 million related to early extinguishments of debt. Results for the second quarter of 2020 were impacted by state-mandated closures of all of the Company's properties nationwide for much of the year-ago quarter.

Total Adjusted EBITDAR(1) was $385.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted Earnings(1) for the second quarter of 2021 were $175.2 million, or $1.54 per share, compared to an Adjusted Loss of $110.5 million, or $0.98 per share, for the same period in 2020. Companywide Adjusted EBITDAR margins after corporate expense were 43.1% in the second quarter of 2021.

Operations Review (2)

Due to the impact of state-mandated closures on the Company's operations in the second quarter of 2020, the Company is providing segment results for the second quarters of 2021, 2020 and 2019.

Revenues

Three Months Ended June 30,





















% Change ($ amounts in thousands)

2021

2020

2019

2021 vs

2020

2021 vs

2019 Las Vegas Locals

$ 236,095

$ 48,691

$ 220,948

384.9%

6.9% Downtown Las Vegas



38,780



4,664



64,466

731.5%

(39.8)% Midwest & South



618,727



156,504



560,718

295.3%

10.3% Total Revenues

$ 893,602

$ 209,859

$ 846,132

325.8%

5.6%





Adjusted EBITDAR

Three Months Ended June 30,





















% Change ($ amounts in thousands)

2021

2020

2019

2021 vs

2020

2021 vs

2019 Las Vegas Locals

$ 133,570

$ 2,858

$ 71,449

4573.5%

86.9% Downtown Las Vegas



15,421



(7,220)



15,902

N/A

(3.0)% Midwest & South



259,992



32,655



165,064

696.2%

57.5% Property Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 408,983

$ 28,293

$ 252,415

1345.5%

62.0%





Adjusted EBITDAR Margin

Three Months Ended June 30,





















Basis Point Change



2021

2020

2019

2021 vs

2020

2021 vs

2019 Las Vegas Locals



56.6%



5.9%



32.3%

5,071 bps

2,424 bps Downtown Las Vegas



39.8%



-154.8%



24.7%

N/A

1,510 bps Midwest & South



42.0%



20.9%



29.4%

2,116 bps

1,258 bps Property Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



45.8%



13.5%



29.8%

3,229 bps

1,594 bps

During the second quarter of 2021, all three operating segments set all-time records for operating margins, while the Las Vegas Locals and Midwest & South segments also achieved all-time records for Adjusted EBITDAR. Of the Company's 26 open properties, 25 grew Adjusted EBITDAR at double-digit rates from the second quarter of 2019.

(2) The Company's press release dated July 28, 2020, includes a detailed listing of property reopening dates in the second quarter of 2020. As of the date of this press release, two Boyd Gaming properties remain closed: Eastside Cannery in the Las Vegas Locals segment, and Main Street Station in the Downtown Las Vegas segment. In the Las Vegas Locals segment, Eldorado Casino was closed until its sale on December 10, 2020.

Balance Sheet Statistics

As of June 30, 2021, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $334.5 million, and total debt of $3.39 billion.

During the quarter, the Company retired $1.45 billion in Senior Notes due 2026 using a combination of proceeds from a $900 million offering of Senior Notes due 2031 and cash on hand.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues































Gaming

$ 727,462



$ 185,111



$ 1,345,388



$ 694,876

Food & beverage



57,428





10,661





101,540





100,545

Room



39,077





6,918





65,067





53,645

Other



69,635





7,169





134,914





41,318

Total revenues



893,602





209,859





1,646,909





890,384

Operating costs and expenses































Gaming



259,378





76,761





491,491





315,461

Food & beverage



46,819





16,745





85,732





106,584

Room



14,207





5,097





26,339





28,082

Other



44,487





2,169





86,394





23,616

Selling, general and administrative



90,473





60,268





180,480





173,698

Master lease rent expense (a)



26,175





25,413





52,090





50,078

Maintenance and utilities



31,157





21,654





59,388





54,800

Depreciation and amortization



67,279





69,213





131,746





136,178

Corporate expense



34,716





13,963





58,031





38,921

Project development, preopening and writedowns



1,454





3,825





2,869





7,333

Impairment of assets



—





—





—





171,100

Other operating items, net



11,115





1,099





12,272





8,642

Total operating costs and expenses



627,260





296,207





1,186,832





1,114,493

Operating income (loss)



266,342





(86,348)





460,077





(224,109)

Other expense (income)































Interest income



(455)





(569)





(964)





(1,008)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



55,131





59,208





113,021





111,053

Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt



65,475





412





65,475





587

Other, net



237





115





2,169





(229)

Total other expense, net



120,388





59,166





179,701





110,403

Income (loss) before income taxes



145,954





(145,514)





280,376





(334,512)

Income tax (provision) benefit



(32,225)





36,970





(64,486)





78,409

Net income (loss)

$ 113,729



$ (108,544)



$ 215,890



$ (256,103)



































Basic net income (loss) per common share

$ 1.00



$ (0.96)



$ 1.90



$ (2.26)

Weighted average basic shares outstanding



113,779





113,257





113,703





113,482



































Diluted net income (loss) per common share

$ 1.00



$ (0.96)



$ 1.89



$ (2.26)

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



114,040





113,257





114,005





113,482



__________________________________________ (a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Total Revenues by Reportable Segment































Las Vegas Locals

$ 236,095



$ 48,691



$ 418,518



$ 229,455

Downtown Las Vegas



38,780





4,664





60,213





58,777

Midwest & South



618,727





156,504





1,168,178





602,152

Total revenues

$ 893,602



$ 209,859



$ 1,646,909



$ 890,384



































Adjusted EBITDAR by Reportable Segment































Las Vegas Locals

$ 133,570



$ 2,858



$ 224,212



$ 49,620

Downtown Las Vegas



15,421





(7,220)





17,861





2,736

Midwest & South



259,992





32,655





478,141





138,484

Property Adjusted EBITDAR



408,983





28,293





720,214





190,840

Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a)



(23,588)





(12,171)





(42,222)





(30,285)

Adjusted EBITDAR



385,395





16,122





677,992





160,555

Master lease rent expense (b)



(26,175)





(25,413)





(52,090)





(50,078)

Adjusted EBITDA



359,220





(9,291)





625,902





110,477



































Other operating costs and expenses































Deferred rent



207





227





414





449

Depreciation and amortization



67,279





69,213





131,746





136,178

Share-based compensation expense



12,823





2,693





18,524





10,884

Project development, preopening and writedowns



1,454





3,825





2,869





7,333

Impairment of assets



—





—





—





171,100

Other operating items, net



11,115





1,099





12,272





8,642

Total other operating costs and expenses



92,878





77,057





165,825





334,586

Operating income (loss)



266,342





(86,348)





460,077





(224,109)

Other expense (income)































Interest income



(455)





(569)





(964)





(1,008)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



55,131





59,208





113,021





111,053

Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt



65,475





412





65,475





587

Other, net



237





115





2,169





(229)

Total other expense, net



120,388





59,166





179,701





110,403

Income (loss) before income taxes



145,954





(145,514)





280,376





(334,512)

Income tax (provision) benefit



(32,225)





36,970





(64,486)





78,409

Net income (loss)

$ 113,729



$ (108,544)



$ 215,890



$ (256,103)















__________________________________________ (a) Reconciliation of corporate expense:







Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated

Statements of Operations

$ 34,716



$ 13,963



$ 58,031



$ 38,921

Corporate share-based compensation expense



(11,128)





(1,792)





(15,809)





(8,636)

Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table

$ 23,588



$ 12,171



$ 42,222



$ 30,285





(b) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income (loss)

$ 113,729



$ (108,544)



$ 215,890



$ (256,103)

Pretax adjustments:































Project development, preopening and writedowns



1,454





3,825





2,869





7,333

Impairment of assets



—





—





—





171,100

Other operating items, net



11,115





1,099





12,272





8,642

Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt



65,475





412





65,475





587

Other, net



237





115





2,169





(229)

Total adjustments



78,281





5,451





82,785





187,433



































Income tax effect for above adjustments



(16,848)





(623)





(17,851)





(44,792)

Impact of tax valuation allowance



—





(6,824)





—





568

Adjusted earnings (loss)

$ 175,162



$ (110,540)



$ 280,824



$ (112,894)



































Net income (loss) per share, diluted

$ 1.00



$ (0.96)



$ 1.89



$ (2.26)

Pretax adjustments:































Project development, preopening and writedowns



0.01





0.04





0.03





0.06

Impairment of assets



—





—





—





1.51

Other operating items, net



0.10





0.01





0.11





0.08

Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt



0.58





—





0.57





0.01

Other, net



—





—





0.02





—

Total adjustments



0.69





0.05





0.73





1.66



































Income tax effect for above adjustments



(0.15)





(0.01)





(0.16)





(0.39)

Impact of tax valuation allowance



—





(0.06)





—





—

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, diluted

$ 1.54



$ (0.98)



$ 2.46



$ (0.99)



































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



114,040





113,257





114,005





113,482



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Regulation G, "Conditions for Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," prescribes the conditions for use of non-GAAP financial information in public disclosures. We believe that our presentations of the following non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures of operating performance to investors: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR (EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with REIT master leases), Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS). The following discussion defines these terms and why we believe they are useful measures of our performance. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR

EBITDA and EBITDAR are commonly used measures of performance in our industry that we believe, when considered with measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), provide our investors a more complete understanding of our operating results before the impact of investing and financing transactions and income taxes and facilitates comparisons between us and our competitors. Management has historically adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR when evaluating operating performance because we believe that the inclusion or exclusion of certain recurring and non-recurring items is necessary to provide a full understanding of our core operating results and as a means to evaluate period-to-period results. We refer to this measure as Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDAR. We have chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core on-going operations. We have historically reported these measures to our investors and believe that the continued inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR provides consistency in our financial reporting. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR in this press release because we believe this information is useful to investors in allowing greater transparency related to significant measures used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR are among the more significant factors in management's internal evaluation of total company and individual property performance and in the evaluation of incentive compensation related to property management. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR as measures in the evaluation of potential acquisitions and dispositions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR are also used by management in the annual budget process. Externally, we believe these measures continue to be used by investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of our company. Adjusted EBITDA reflects EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt and other operating items, net. Adjusted EBITDAR reflects Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted Earnings is net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, and other non-recurring adjustments, net. Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS are presented solely as supplemental disclosures because management believes that they are widely used measures of performance in the gaming industry.

Limitations on the Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The use of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS and certain other non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Our presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS or certain other non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, capital expenditures and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS and certain other non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS and certain other non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS and certain other non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Forward-looking Statements and Company Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as "may," "will," "might," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "could," "would," "estimate," "continue," "pursue," or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding future performance. In addition, forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the impacts of COVID-19 on the Company, economic conditions, operating strategy, efficient flow, growth initiatives, visitation, spend-per-visit, status, positive trends continuing into July, streamlined cost structure and enhanced capabilities continue to drive strong results, the Company's confidence in the long-term direction of the Company and its ability to keep delivering robust levels of EBITDAR and margin performance, the continued creation of long-term value for the Company's stakeholders, expectations of the Company's online casino offerings and construction projects. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ongoing uncertainty about COVID-19, its duration and impact, the possibility of future closures and length of closures of the Company's properties, negative perceptions of visiting properties that have large groups of people, the cost to comply with any mandated health requirements associated with the virus, the extent of consumer demand, the negative effects on the Company's workforce, suppliers, contractors and other partners, as well as the impact on the customer experience of necessary health and safety measures implemented at the direction of State and local governments and gaming regulators. Risks also include fluctuations in the Company's operating results; the results of operations of its properties in various markets; the political climate and its effects on consumer spending and its impact on the travel industry; the state of the economy and its effect on consumer spending and the Company's results of operations; the impact and effects of the local economies in the markets where the Company has operations; the receipt of legislative, and other state, federal and local approvals for the Company's development projects; whether online gaming will become legalized in various states, the Company's ability to operate online gaming profitably, or otherwise; consumer reaction to fluctuations in the stock market and economic factors; the effects of events adversely impacting the economy or the regions from which the Company draws a significant percentage of its customers; competition; litigation; financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its subsidiaries; changes in laws and regulations, including increased taxes; the availability and price of energy, weather, regulation, economic, credit and capital market conditions; and the effects of war, terrorist or similar activity. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

