Boyd Gaming To Reopen Properties In Indiana, Ohio

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced plans to resume operations at three properties in Indiana and Ohio, pending receipt of final regulatory approvals.

On Monday, June 15, Boyd Gaming plans to resume operations at its two properties in Indiana: Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa in Michigan City, and Belterra Casino Resort in Florence. On Friday, June 19, the Company plans to reopen Belterra Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"Adding these three properties to our latest reopenings, we will have 24 of our 29 properties nationwide back in operation," said Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming. "We are encouraged by early guest volumes at our newly reopened properties across the country and are optimistic we will see similar results as we return to business at Blue Chip, Belterra Resort and Belterra Park."

Upon reopening, the three properties will operate with limited amenities and capacity restrictions in compliance with state and local requirements. Additionally, all Boyd Gaming properties are practicing "Boyd Clean," a set of comprehensive protocols aimed at protecting the health and safety of our team members and guests. These protocols include:

Mandatory face coverings and temperature checks for all team members;

Social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions across all customer and team member areas, including casino floors and restaurants;

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation of all high-touch surfaces, including door handles, gaming machines, table games, handrails and elevator buttons;

Increased placement of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout our properties;

Required training for all team members on our safety protocols.

For additional information on the Boyd Clean initiative, visit www.boydgaming.com/boyd-clean.

The Company will provide updates on the resumption of operations at additional properties as further information becomes available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future, and may include (without limitation) statements regarding COVID-19, the estimated dates for opening properties and the health and safety protocols followed at each property. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include (without limitation) the ongoing uncertainty about COVID-19, its duration and impact, the closure and length of closure of our properties, negative perceptions of visiting properties that have large groups of people, and the cost to comply with any mandated health requirements associated with the virus. Additional factors are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

