Boyd Gaming To Reopen Properties In Nevada, Missouri And Iowa

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced plans to resume operations at 13 properties in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa, pending receipt of final regulatory approvals.

On Monday, June 1, Boyd Gaming plans to resume operations at its two Missouri properties, Ameristar St. Charles and Ameristar Kansas City; and its two Iowa properties, Diamond Jo Dubuque and Diamond Jo Worth. On Thursday, June 4, the Company will reopen nine of its Nevada properties: The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery, Sam's Town, Fremont, California and Jokers Wild.

The Nevada, Missouri and Iowa openings follow the resumption of operations at Delta Downs, Evangeline Downs and Treasure Chest in Louisiana on May 20; IP Casino Resort Spa and Sam's Town Tunica in Mississippi on May 21; Kansas Star on May 23; and Sam's Town Shreveport and Amelia Belle in Louisiana earlier today.

"We are excited for the opportunity to resume operations in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa, as our nationwide operations continue to return to business. So far, we are encouraged by the enthusiastic response we have seen from our customers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Kansas following our reopenings in those states," said Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming. "By the first week of June, we look forward to having 21 of our 29 properties across the country back in operation, and we are optimistic that we will be able to reopen most of our remaining properties by the end of June. As we continue to reopen our properties, we will remain diligent in protecting the health and safety of every person who comes through our doors, following strict safety protocols that meet the highest standards set by federal, state and local officials."

Upon reopening, all properties will operate with limited amenities and capacity restrictions in compliance with state and local requirements. Additionally, all Boyd Gaming properties will practice "Boyd Clean," a set of comprehensive protocols aimed at protecting the health and safety of our team members and guests. These protocols include:

Mandatory face coverings and temperature checks for all team members;

Social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions across all customer and team member areas, including casino floors and restaurants;

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation of all high-touch surfaces, including door handles, gaming machines, table games, handrails and elevator buttons;

Increased placement of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout our properties;

Required training for all team members on our safety protocols.

For additional information on the Boyd Clean initiative, visit www.boydgaming.com/boyd-clean.

Three of Boyd Gaming's southern Nevada properties -- Eastside Cannery, Eldorado and Main Street Station -- will remain closed during the initial reopening phase.

The Company will provide updates on the resumption of its operations in other states as further information becomes available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future, and may include (without limitation) statements regarding COVID-19, the estimated dates for opening properties and the health and safety protocols followed at each property. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include (without limitation) the ongoing uncertainty about COVID-19, its duration and impact, the closure and length of closure of our properties, negative perceptions of visiting properties that have large groups of people, and the cost to comply with any mandated health requirements associated with the virus. Additional factors are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

SOURCE Boyd Gaming Corporation

Related Links

http://www.boydgaming.com

