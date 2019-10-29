BOYDSense diabetes device places among top innovations at 2019 RESI Innovation Challenge

SAN BRUNO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical technology company BOYDSense, Inc. has returned from the RESI (Redefining Early Stage Investments) conference in Boston with a second-place finish in the RESI Innovation Challenge and myriad accolades from both investors and attendees at the event, one of the year's biggest investment conferences for biotech and medtech. The company's g-Sense Breath Meter, a handheld device designed to accurately predict blood glucose values by measuring the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in human breath, was selected as a finalist and ultimately a winner from among 130 entries.

"Being one of the top finishers at this prestigious industry event confirms what our leadership team and current investors already know—that BOYDSense's technology is poised to play a pivotal role in the transition to non-invasive monitoring of diabetes and other chronic conditions," said BOYDSense CEO Bruno Thuillier.

BOYDSense was among 350 biotech startups and 350 investors that attended the annual event, which was organized by Life Science Nation. The 2019 RESI Innovation Challenge is open to global early-stage companies from across biotech, medtech, diagnostics, and digital health. From the initial 130 entries, 38 finalists were hand-selected by Life Science Nation's scientific review board to present their technologies during the conference, and the winners were chosen based on votes from attendees.

Thuillier and BOYDSense VP of Product Management Joel Rabasco presented BOYDSense's groundbreaking VOC biomarker technology in an exhibition format, sharing with investors and other attendees how the technology will greatly enhance the user experience and lower traditional barriers through a discreet handheld device that harnesses breath for pain-free diabetes monitoring.

"Both the second-place award from the RESI Innovation Challenge itself and the enthusiasm we received from investors and peers significantly boosted the momentum BOYDSense needs to continue on the path to bringing our first commercial product to market and into the hands of people with diabetes," said Thuillier.

About BOYDSense

BOYDSense, Inc. is a medical technology company developing affordable, non-invasive tools for measuring critical biomarkers via exhaled breath. Its mission is to build the platform for anywhere, anytime biosignature capture and display to help consumers better manage their conditions. Breath-based metabolomics focuses on the capture, identification, and quantification of volatile organic compound (VOC) biomarker patterns in human breath and using them to diagnose and monitor chronic diseases, such as diabetes. The BOYDSense platform will also allow consumers and healthcare providers to use breath as a non-invasive medium to detect and monitor diseases like cancer, obesity, asthma, and others. BOYDSense's first product under development, the g-Sense Breath Meter, is an affordable handheld device that allows people with diabetes to accurately measure blood glucose values through breath-based VOCs without the cost, pain, and social stigma associated with conventional fingerstick glucose testing. BOYDSense is an Alpha MOS company, the leader in volatile organic compound analysis.

To learn more, visit www.boydsense.com.

