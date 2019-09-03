Boyett Petroleum Announces 76® Branding Deal

Dale Boyett, President Boyett Petroleum stated, "Rebranding 76® at our company-owned and operated Cruisers locations is a major departure from our unbranded legacy, yet I'm convinced that looking back we will see it is the right decision at the right time."

"We are extremely pleased to continue to grow the 76® brand with Boyett Petroleum, a premier retailer recognized for business integrity, marketing excellence, strong family values, community leadership and involvement and customer service expertise," said Rod Palmer, GM, Branded Marketing, US Marketing, Phillips 66 Company. "We are both committed to growth, innovation and providing an exceptional consumer experience."

With a strong presence in California's Central Valley since 1940, Boyett Petroleum offers a variety of products and services nationwide, including wholesale fuel sales, retail and petroleum management services, agricultural fuel sales and the CRUISE Americard universal fleet fueling card. In addition to its company-owned and operated Cruisers stations, Boyett Petroleum has a management interest in almost 40 retail fueling stations and its distribution network has grown to more than 500 fueling stations featuring major brands 76®, Valero, Beacon, and Arco, in addition to Boyett's proprietary "Kwik Serv, Kwik In, Kwik Out" brand and various unbranded sites.

About Boyett Petroleum

Headquartered in Modesto, California, Boyett Petroleum remains family-owned and operated. As a leader in the petroleum, retail and fleet card services arena for over the last 80 years, Boyett Petroleum supplies several hundred branded and unbranded retail service stations throughout the west as well as commercial and agricultural locations with annual fuel volume approaching 500 million gallons. The company's proprietary gas brand Kwik Serv, Kwik In, Kwik Out has grown to almost 100 locations and its CRUISE Americard fleet card business utilizing the Voyager platform continues to expand throughout the entire U.S. In 2009, the Boyett family created the "Make Dreams Real Fund" to explore and extend education and life experience opportunities to children in the local community. The endowment fund has grown to over $3,000,000, with 10% of the balance being distributed each year. Visit the company website at www.boyett.net for more information.

About U.S. Marketing at Phillips 66 and 76®

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,200 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Using a network of branded marketers and dealers operating approximately 7,500 outlets, its U.S. Marketing business supplies TOP TIER® Detergent Gasolines under the Phillips 66®, 76® and Conoco® brands. For more information on Phillips 66, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

