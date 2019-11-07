Boyne Capital and Greenrise Technologies Have Acquired Southern Nurseries

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital ("Boyne") is pleased to announce that Greenrise Technologies, LLC ("Greenrise"), a Boyne portfolio company, acquired Southern Nurseries, Inc. ("Southern Nurseries" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and supplier of engineered soils to commercial and residential customers located in the Nashville, TN region.

Headquartered outside Nashville, TN, Southern Nurseries has served the specialized soils market in the Central Tennessee Valley since 1983. The Company provides branded biofiltration soils to contractors through the Holy Cow! Soils© brand. These highly engineered products are used to clean and absorb stormwater runoff, and are applied in the development of retention reservoirs, erosion control applications, and landscaping. Please visit southernnurseries.com or holycowsoils.com for additional information.

Boyne Managing Partner and CEO, Derek McDowell, said, "Southern Nurseries fits perfectly within the Greenrise mission to 'deliver innovative, reliable, and precisely engineered green roof and stormwater management turnkey systems, landscape media, componentry and maintenance.' We are excited to support the growth of Greenrise through this strategic investment."

Ray Derbecker, Greenrise CEO, said, "The custom soils that make up the Southern Nurseries product suite are critical to on-roof applications given their weight and water retention properties. Southern Nurseries enhances our portfolio, allowing us to leverage our robust component supply chain to reliably serve our customers and provide market leading pricing. We are planning to expand Southern Nurseries' geographic reach and are delighted to welcome the team to Greenrise."

Greenrise Technologies, LLC is a platform investment in BCM Fund I. Boyne Capital is dedicated to investing in the lower middle market sector, specifically companies with revenues of less than $100 million and EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million.

About Boyne

Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, niche manufacturing, and business and financial services among others. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive both company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners' and shareholders' partial or full exit. boynecapital.com

