Boyne Capital and Rapid Fire Protection Announce the Acquisition of Aegis Fire Systems

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital ("Boyne") is pleased to announce that Rapid Fire Protection Holdings ("Rapid Fire"), a Boyne portfolio company, has acquired Aegis Fire Systems, Inc. ("Aegis" or the "Company"), a provider of end-to-end fire protection solutions including design, installation, and ongoing service of fire suppression systems to the San Francisco Bay Area as well as the broader Northern California market.

Founded in 1996 by Tom McKinnon and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Aegis services large-scale facilities across a variety of end markets including commercial office, mixed-use, multifamily residential, industrial and government. Aegis will continue to operate under its current name and branding as part of the Rapid Fire platform, which launched in June 2019. Visit rapidfireinc.com and aegisfire.com for additional information.

Matt Hammon, CEO of Rapid Fire, said, "California's sustained growth and emphasis on fire safety makes it a key market for our industry. We are excited to partner with Tom and the Aegis team, who are among the most experienced and respected providers in the industry, in expanding the Rapid Fire platform into California."

Tom McKinnon, President of Aegis, said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Rapid Fire and work with Matt and team to accelerate our growth and enhance customer relationships with expanded geographic presence and service offerings. I am confident that as part of the Rapid Fire platform, Aegis will continue to thrive and build upon its leadership position in the California fire protection market."

Boyne Managing Partner and CEO, Derek McDowell, said, "Aegis represents a perfect fit for Rapid Fire's expansion strategy with its seasoned team of fire safety experts, established track record, and deep long-term customer relationships. We look forward to supporting Rapid Fire's growth and exploring additional strategic acquisition opportunities to further extend the platform's reach."

Rapid Fire is a platform investment in BCM Fund I. Boyne Capital is dedicated to investing in the lower middle market sector, specifically companies with revenues of less than $100 million and EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million.

Capitala Group provided revolver and term credit facilities to support the acquisition of Aegis.

About Boyne

Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, niche manufacturing, and business and financial services among others. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive both company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners' and shareholders' partial or full exit. Visit boynecapital.com for additional information.

About Capitala

Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies through its credit, growth and equity investment strategies throughout North America for twenty years. Since its inception in 1998, Capitala has invested in over 160 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for its individual and institutional investors.

