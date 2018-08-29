Boyne Resorts To Now Offer Ikon Pass Access At Nine Mountain Destinations

BOYNE FALLS, Mich., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Resorts today announced partnering with the Ikon Pass to add new and expanded access at its nine mountain destinations across North America for the 2018/19 winter season.

The Boyne Resorts and Ikon Pass relationship was first formed when aligning to include Boyne's Big Sky Resort in Montana and three New England resorts, Loon Mountain, Sugarloaf and Sunday River on the Ikon Pass. With benefits evident to both partners, Boyne Resorts recently agreed to expand access for Ikon Pass and Ikon Base Pass holders to include Boyne Highlands and Boyne Mountain resorts in Michigan, Brighton Resort in Utah, Cypress Mountain in British Columbia and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington. Increased access at the New England resorts was also part of the recent agreement.

"For 70 years, Boyne Resorts has been guided by a focus to create memorable experiences for our guests and we are deeply committed to maintaining the individual character of each of our destinations," said Stephen Kircher, president and CEO of Boyne Resorts. "This is what the Ikon Pass is about, so we are thrilled to add our Pacific Northwest and Midwest destinations to the Ikon Pass community. And by increasing access to our destinations in the East, we are excited to offer a variety of winter experiences throughout North America."

Big Sky Resort, Boyne Highlands Resort, Boyne Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Cypress Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie each offer seven days of lift access on the Ikon Pass and five days at each on the Ikon Base Pass.

Loon Mountain, Sugarloaf, and Sunday River previously offered a total of seven days between the three mountains on the Ikon Pass and five days combined on the Ikon Base Pass. Each of the three now offer seven days of lift access on the Ikon Pass and five days on the Ikon Base Pass.

Boyne Resorts represents nine among thirty-four iconic mountain destinations now part of the Ikon Pass community. Additional information on Ikon Pass is available at www.ikonpass.com.

To learn more about Boyne Resorts, please visit www.boyneresorts.com.

About Boyne Resorts



Boyne Resorts, founded in 1947 by Everett Kircher, is the third largest mountain resort company in North America. A Michigan-based corporation, Boyne Resorts owns award-winning mountain and golf resorts and attractions throughout the United States and Canada including Cypress Mountain near Vancouver, B.C., official freestyle skiing and snowboard venue of the 2010 Olympic Winter Games; Sugarloaf and Sunday River Resort in Maine; Boyne Mountain Resort, Boyne Highlands Resort, Inn at Bay Harbor - Autograph Collection and Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark in Michigan; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Loon Mountain Resort in New Hampshire; Gatlinburg SkyLift in Tennessee; Brighton Resort in Utah; and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington. To learn more about Boyne Resorts, please visit www.boyneresorts.com .

About Ikon Pass



The Ikon Pass is the new standard in season passes, connecting the most iconic mountains across North America and Australia delivering authentic, memorable snow adventures. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks access to a community of diverse destinations you want to ski and ride, including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain and Eldora in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky in Montana; Stratton, Killington and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Boyne Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Cypress Mountain in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta, and Snowbird in Utah; and Thredbo in Australia. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures, the world's largest heli-skiing operation. For more information on the Ikon Pass, visit www.ikonpass.com.

