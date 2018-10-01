Boys & Girls Clubs Of America And The UPS Foundation Prepare Thousands Of Teens To Hit The Road During National Teen Driver Safety Week

Now in its 10 th year, the highly successful UPS Road Code program enables teens to drive change for themselves and their peers through a combination of classroom-based instruction and practice "behind the wheel" of a virtual driving simulator. In addition to the hands-on support of the volunteer UPS instructors, the program offers online resources for parents and teen drivers to prepare for the realities of the road. To date the program has reached nearly 35,000 participants since its launch in 2009 and is available in 62 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the U.S. and in one Boys & Girls Club affiliated Youth Center in Germany. Beginning this year, all local Boys & Girls Club sites and BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations that serve teens will have the opportunity to implement UPS Road Code, saving even more teen lives.

Safety First

UPS Road Code provides participants with unparalleled training from UPS employees committed to safety within their communities. Taught by approximately 125 UPS employees trained as volunteer instructors, the program is largely based on the same methods used by UPS drivers, who are known for their safe driving techniques. In fact, UPS's 127,000 small package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging more than three billion miles per year and delivering nearly five billion packages annually. UPS also has more than 10,000 members in its "Circle of Honor" program, recognizing drivers who have not had an avoidable accident for 25 years or more.

The program focuses on different safety principles, from basic instruction to the consequences of risky behaviors such as talking on cell phones, texting or drinking while driving. Teens practice what they've learned on the driving simulators, which feature a computer screen that serves as a windshield to the program's interactive animation, a steering wheel and life-like gas and brake pedals.

Driving Change

Throughout 2018, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and The UPS Foundation will continue to drive awareness of UPS Road Code and educate teens by hosting free community events at local Boys & Girls Clubs in various cities throughout the country. Events include fun activities and challenges, as well as the chance for attendees to interact with the program's driving simulators.

In addition, the UPS Road Code Ambassador program rewards teens that demonstrate superb safe driving techniques and who serve to educate their peers on the dangers of distracted driving. Also, two years ago, the program announced that Liberty Mutual Insurance will offer up to 10 percent discount in all 50 states to UPS Road Code graduates.

"The UPS Road Code program is designed to prepare teens for the road by providing them with the tools needed to have a safe driving experience," said Eduardo Martinez, president of The UPS Foundation and chief diversity and inclusion officer at UPS. "The advanced driving simulators are just one of the numerous tools thousands of teens will experience this year. We are very excited that all teen-serving Boys & Girls Clubs can offer the program, allowing more teens to become ambassadors of driving change."

"Safety is our first priority at Boys & Girls Clubs and our partnership with The UPS Foundation has enabled us to keep thousands of teens safe on the road during the past several years," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Through UPS Road Code, teens not only learn the consequences of distracted driving but they also learn valuable knowledge from UPS instructors on how to eliminate these distractions while in the driver's seat. UPS Road Code helps us achieve our mission of helping our teens to become responsible citizens."

2018 UPS Road Code events are happening at the following Boys & Girls Clubs:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico ( Albuquerque, NM )

( ) Boys & Girls Club of Columbus ( Columbus, OH )

( ) Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area ( Austin, TX )

( ) Boys & Girls Clubs of Twin Cities ( Minneapolis/ St Paul, MN )

( ) Boys & Girls Clubs of the Black Hills ( Hill City, SD )

Teens, parents and others interested in learning more about the UPS Road Code program and wanting to access new safe driving tools and tips should visit www.bgca.org/roadcode.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, 4,400 Clubs serve 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Related Links

https://www.bgca.org

