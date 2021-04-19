Boys & Girls Clubs of America Builds Community Among Military-Connected Teens through First-ever Virtual Military Teen Summit

ATLANTA, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of isolation and disconnection for many teens due to the pandemic, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is bringing teens together in a meaningful way by hosting its first-ever Military Teen Summit. This free event – open to ALL teens – will bring learning and engagement opportunities to both Military-connected and non-Military-connected teens worldwide. The Summit will highlight the unique experiences of Military-connected teens while also focusing on issues that all teens face every day.

"The last year has been a tough one for all teens, both Military and non-Military. The topics we're covering in the Military Teen Summit – from mental health awareness to suicide prevention to diversity, equity and inclusion – were brought forward by our teen planning committee as top issues in their lives," said Jane Rodgers, national vice president of partnerships & growth for Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "It is part of our responsibility as youth advocates to provide a platform for teens to voice their concerns, offer peer-to-peer advice and share solutions and coping mechanisms from experts in the field. We're thankful to have Boys & Girls Clubs of America-affiliated Youth Center teens helping to guide these important conversations."

One of the highlights of the Summit is a townhall discussion on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) titled "Elevate. Activate. Lead." This townhall will be moderated by Boys & Girls Clubs of America's DEI Officer, H Walker, and features social justice and youth advocates Justin Simmons, safety for the Denver Broncos; Damaris Lewis, actress, dancer, philanthropist and entrepreneur who is also a member of Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame; and Dr. Daphane Carter, State Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer for KIPP Texas Public Schools. Two Boys & Girls Clubs of America Military Youth of the Year who grew up as Military-connected teens round out the panel.

The virtual Military Teen Summit runs April 22-24, 2021 through Boys & Girls Clubs of America's youth development website www.MyFuture.net. Though free to participate, registration is required at www.bit.ly/MilitaryTeenSummit21. Once registered, participants will receive instructions on how to access the content which will be made available each day at 10 a.m. in an on-demand format.

For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of America's partnership with the U.S. Armed Services, which is now in its 30th year, visit www.bgca.org/military.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook or Twitter.

