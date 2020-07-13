Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Hosting Virtual Teen Conference July 24

The theme of this year's conference is "We the Youth Declare We Will Be Heard , Seen and United ." Teens will have the opportunity to discover their passions, voice their concerns, create a plan and take action through various breakout sessions throughout the afternoon. The National Keystone Conference is led by an all-teen steering committee representing communities from across the country, including native lands and U.S. military installations worldwide.

"This year our teens are facing new challenges unlike before," said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "From the COVID-19 pandemic to the fight for racial injustice, teens are overwhelmed, and they need a safe place to ask questions and let their voices be heard. Thanks to Aaron's, Inc., now thousands of teens will have the opportunity to find their purpose, be an advocate among their peers and take lessons learned from the conference back to their communities."

"Aaron's is proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and bring this year's Keystone Conference to teens worldwide," said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron's, Inc. "Although we are in difficult times, my hope is that all teens will use this opportunity to enhance their leadership skills and confidence to create a better future for themselves. We're so honored to help teens raise their voices and ignite change in their communities."

In 2018, Aaron's announced a three-year, $5 million renewal of its national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Keystone Program, helping teens develop their character and leadership skills in hopes of helping them reach their potential and create positive change in the community. Keystone Club teen centers provide members ages 14-18 an environment to "Own their Future" by planning and participating in activities that focus on community service, academic success, career preparation and teen outreach.

All teens, not just teens from Boys & Girls Clubs, are invited to participate. To register your teen(s), visit https://na.eventscloud.com/ehome/index.php?eventid=553256&.

For more information about Keystone and the Aaron's and Boys & Girls Clubs of America partnership, click here.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.7 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at on Facebook and Twitter.

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its 1,719 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. In addition, Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through approximately 27,000 retail locations in 46 states. Dent-A-Med, Inc., d/b/a the HELPcard®, provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and HELPcard.com.

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of America

