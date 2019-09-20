Boys & Girls Clubs of America Joins Forces With DC To Identify Individuals Who Epitomize The Spirit Of Batman

"Batman has stood as a symbol of courage, bravery and perseverance, protecting others in times of need. In light of this, we are identifying and celebrating those individuals who best exemplify what it means to be committed to the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs," said Jim Clark, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "By cultivating a Batman in our Club communities who stand for positive change, we create an opportunity for our organization to communicate and reinforce strong values."

A series of events will celebrate Batman Day including lighting the night skies around the world with the enduring symbol of the Dark Knight – the Bat-Signal – as part of the annual Batman Day celebration. The Bat-Signal displays are part of thousands of Batman-themed events and experiences taking place in more than 20 markets including Los Angeles, Tokyo, Johannesburg, Paris, Berlin, and New York. Fans can track the Bat-Signal lightings on an interactive map at Batman80.com.

Whether it's a Club member or community leader, on Batman Day local Clubs will tell the stories of how they are committed to helping Boys & Girls Clubs do whatever it takes to build great futures in their community and for themselves. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Burbank describes their hero saying, "Every day Sage sets an example for other Club members to be their best selves. And, just like Batman watches over Gotham, she looks after her fellow Club members."

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,600 Clubs serve over 4.7 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at on Facebook and Twitter.

