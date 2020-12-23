Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Receives $30 Million Private Gift From The Larson Family Foundation

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dale Larson, president of the Larson Family Foundation and former CEO of Larson Manufacturing has announced a $30 million gift to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help further its mission of helping all young people reach their full potential. This transformational donation will provide critical support for more than 4.6 million youth across the country.

"A gift of this magnitude is not only an investment in our organization, but an investment in the young people we serve. This critical support will ensure that local Boys & Girls Clubs have the talent, training, capacity and resources they need to serve the youth and families that depend on them every day," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We are so grateful to Dale and the Larson Family Foundation for recognizing the urgent needs facing kids and teens through their support of Boys & Girls Clubs. This generous gift will serve more youth, more often and with more impact, while ensuring long-term sustainability of vital services to many communities."

Through and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, Clubs are doing whatever it takes to meet basic needs for the kids they serve, including increasing food security, and continuing to provide youth with safe, supportive environments that increase their access to opportunities and experiences. Support from Larson, the Larson Family Foundation and employees at each of the Larson Manufacturing and distribution locations will help Boys & Girls Clubs to continue and expand this work, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

"Right now, the entire nation is suffering from the results of the pandemic crisis, economic recession and lack of mental health solutions," said Dale Larson. "Because the needs are so extraordinarily high, we decided to expand our contributions nationally and do our part to help alleviate the problems of our fellow Americans. We are our brother's and sister's keeper."

The $30 million investment will help support Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Great Futures 2025 Impact Plan, aimed at creating the most impactful experiences for Club youth and growing to reach and serve more young people. This unprecedented contribution will also support ten local Boys & Girls Club organizations selected by Mr. Larson for their personal ties or close proximity to a Larson Manufacturing facility. Combined, these local Clubs currently serve 30,000 youth annually – a number that can and will continue to grow because of this powerful gift.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs daily during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more on Facebook and Twitter.

