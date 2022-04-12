Boys & Girls Clubs of America Teams Up with The Equity Collective to Empower Next Generation of Diverse Financial Leaders

In addition to their support of CareerLaunch, a job-readiness program within Boys & Girls Clubs, The Equity Collective employees will meet, mentor and work with youth in local Clubs, helping them to prepare for a successful career.

"We are thrilled to work with The Equity Collective to empower teens to consider a future in financial services and to break down any diversity-related barriers that may come with that," says H Walker, DEI & Leadership Development Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Collaborations like this are vital to strengthening our organization's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion as an integral part of helping young people to achieve great futures."

A Mercer study shows that Black and Latino students develop an interest in working in finance during high school while Caucasian students often decide on career paths in college. For that reason, The Equity Collective was established to generate awareness and interest in the industry sooner in these young people. Additionally, according to surveys administered to more than 1,800 Club youth, the number one thing our teens say they need — that will keep them coming back to their Club everyday — is for their local Club to prepare them for a career and provide the skills and resources, as well as a plan, needed to secure a first job.

"We are focused on impacting the future of our industry in a meaningful way," says Andy Saperstein, Co-President of Morgan Stanley and Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. "The Equity Collective is committed to investing early in American youth communities, focusing our efforts on increasing the pool of interested youth who want to consider a financial career."

