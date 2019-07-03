Boys & Girls Clubs of America To Host 7th Annual Pacific Military Youth of the Year Celebration Thursday, July 11

SAN DIEGO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America will host the 2019 Pacific Military Youth of the Year Celebration on Thursday, July 11 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla Aventine. The event will spotlight Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Pacific Region Military Youth of the Year, who as part of this honor will receive a $40,000 educational scholarship.

Sony has championed the Pacific Military Youth of the Year event since its inception. It is through their efforts that this celebration has become a signature event in the region. Sony's commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs of America traces back to 2012 as the sponsor of Boys & Girls Clubs of America's ImageMakers National Photography Program and Contest.

The event begins with an interactive tech reception at 6:00 p.m. with the awards dinner following at 7:00 p.m. During the reception, guests can experience the latest in technology innovation at Sony's experience zone, featuring imaging products, hi-res audio headphones, a Sony Xperia 1 smartphone, KOOV coding and robotics kits and PlayStation VR gaming. Sony's aibo robotic puppy will also be on-site. aibo, stands for A I Bot.

Mike Pomeranz of FOX Sports San Diego will emcee the event and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton will be presenting Sony with the Champion of Youth Award. Attending guests will hear from the eight youth finalists and enjoy musical performances from youth of Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington Valley.

"Sony is proud of its longstanding partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America," said Mike Fasulo, president & chief operating officer of Sony Electronics. "We are invested in cultivating the next generation of creators, and providing youth with the necessary skills to help achieve a successful future. Youth from military families are confronted with challenges above and beyond the norm. With family members often on deployment, they sacrifice their time together to protect this country's freedom. The Pacific Region, and specifically southern California, represents the largest collective of military bases and military youth. Sony is proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support these talented kids in advancing their educations."

Military Youth of the Year is a component of Boys & Girls Clubs of America's National Youth of the Year program, presented by Disney and Toyota as the signature sponsors. The 2019 Pacific Military Youth of the Year celebration is sponsored by Sony, Jill and Wim Selders, Acosta, Alaska Airlines, B&H, Bruce and Deborah Finn, Qualcomm, San Diego Magazine, Tech Data, and George and Meryl Young.

The winner of the 2019 Pacific Military Youth of the Year will go on to Washington, D.C. in August to compete with other regional Military Youth of the Year finalists for the 2019 National Military Youth of the Year title.

The public is invited to purchase tickets for Pacific Military Youth of the Year. Details can be found at milyoy.bgca.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,600 Clubs serve over 4.7 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at on Facebook and Twitter.

