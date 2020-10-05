Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County Fundraising Gala Returns for 17th Year

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County (BGCCC) will host Chrysalis Ball—its largest fundraising event of the year—on Saturday, October 17 at 6:30 P.M. CT. Since its inception, the annual gala has been the single largest funding source for the Clubs' programs that positively impact the lives of thousands of youth in Collin County.

For the first time ever, this year's Chrysalis Ball presented by Capital One will be held as a virtual event, and will be livestreamed at www.bgccc.org/2020gala. Capital One returns as the presenting underwriter for the 10th year. The gala will feature the sounds of Grammy Award-Winning country music trio Lady A, with the band slated to perform songs from a recording collection boasting 10 number one hit singles and the 9x platinum hit "Need You Now." Attendees will also have the opportunity to bid on silent and live auction items, including unique opportunities like an exclusive Champagne Night with Lady A, which includes a 30-minute virtual happy hour with the band for up to 25 people, tickets to one of their 2021 concerts as well as passes to meet the band prior to the show. Tickets to the virtual gala are available on the event website for $50, with all proceeds going directly to Club programs and operations.

The theme of this year's Chrysalis Ball is "It's a Beautiful Day in our Neighborhood," highlighting the resilience of the Clubs during these unprecedented times and serving as a reminder that it takes kindness, love and unity to end divisiveness and make our communities stronger than ever. BGCCC will kick off the evening with a special Live from the Red Carpet broadcast, where kids from the Clubs will line the red carpet to say thanks and show their appreciation for supporters watching the event. A special music video featuring an ensemble cast of Collin County superstars will follow.

Last year's gala exceeded the million-dollar goal for gross revenue for the fourth straight year. The annual fundraiser continues to be a critical component for the Clubs to do more good in the community—nearly half of BGCCC's annual operating budget comes from funds raised at the gala. Funding from this year's event will be earmarked for a variety of different initiatives, created in response to the pandemic, including mental health and emotional wellness programs such as the recently launched Virtual Support Program that extends the daily operating schedule, allowing the Club to remain open and provide support from 7:30 A.M. – 3:30 P.M. to students grade K-8.

For more information about underwriting, sponsorships, individual tickets, auction item donations or general questions, visit www.bgccc.org/2020gala, or contact (469) 888-4620.

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County