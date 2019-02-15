Bozzuto Selects Leonardo247 to Automate Operational Best Practices

GREENBELT, Md., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bozzuto Group, one of the largest multifamily property management firms in the U.S., has announced it will deploy Leonardo247 across its entire portfolio comprised of over 70,000 residences.

Leonardo247 allows Bozzuto to easily administer workflow with regards to inspections, risk mitigation, preventative maintenance, administrative responsibilities and more, while providing real-time visibility into compliance across the portfolio, resulting in increased transparency and trust throughout the company and their clients.

Senior executives within Bozzuto cited Leonardo247's ability to consolidate all facets of operations into one easy-to-use, customizable solution that will introduce operational efficiencies across the organization while improving consistency in the field. "Bozzuto is excited to be partnering with Leonardo247. Their unique technology platform gives our team members an important tool for providing exceptional customer experiences onsite. We evaluated numerous solutions and determined that only Leonardo247 can truly address the full range of best practices we're seeking to automate," stated Chad Cooley, Managing Director, Strategic Support Services.

Daniel Cunningham, Founder and President of Leonardo247, has a strong background in multi-family asset management as well as property management. "I know from experience that as an industry we place a lot of responsibility on our teams in the field. Expecting them to be experts at everything necessary to properly oversee a multi-million-dollar asset, in addition to leasing apartments and providing top notch resident service, isn't always realistic. Leonardo247 ensures operational success by delivering daily guidance to the right properties at the right time, throughout the year, based on property specific equipment, amenities, and location," said Cunningham.

About Bozzuto

The Bozzuto Group is an experience-focused real estate company that is continually celebrated for its developments, customer service and workplace culture. With an expertise in homebuilding, multifamily development, construction and management for itself and its clients, Bozzuto is devoted to crafting extraordinary experiences.

Founded in 1988, Bozzuto has developed, acquired and built more than 42,000 homes and apartments. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Bozzuto currently manages 70,000 apartments and 2 million square feet of retail space along the East Coast, in Miami, Boston and the Northeast, and Chicago. www.bozzuto.com

About Leonardo247

Leonardo247's on-site performance management software is the first of its kind application to deliver daily guidance for multi-family community operations. The fully-customizable software automates and streamlines the existing policies and procedures of a property manager or owner in addition to providing industry best practices and municipal code compliance. Custom reporting offers real-time visibility into everything happening, or more importantly, not happening at a community or portfolio of communities. For more information visit www.leonardo247.com

