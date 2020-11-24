bp and JLL sign multi-year Vested® workplace evolution agreement

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- bp and JLL have signed a Vested® agreement designed to transform bp's workplaces across the globe, to inspire bp employees and support the energy company's Net Zero Carbon ambitions. JLL will work with bp on real estate portfolio management, projects and workplace management.

JLL has worked with bp for more than a decade and with this new assignment will provide real estate portfolio management services across 200 sites globally from January 2021. Workplace management will be launched in phases and preparations are underway for the first phase to 'go live' in spring 2021.

A Vested® partnership is a highly collaborative, win-win relationship in which both parties are equally committed to each other's success leading to improved service, reduced costs and creating value for both parties that didn't exist before.

Mark Caskey, EMEA CEO Corporate Solutions, JLL said: "This agreement will create the modern sustainable workplace environment bp needs to support its transformation to an integrated energy company. It will foster integration and collaboration, provide inspiration and attract new talent. This Vested® relationship is breaking new ground and will become a new benchmark for the industry."

Neil Murray, CEO Corporate Solutions, JLL added: "We are delighted to work with bp and help achieve their transformation and Net Zero Carbon ambitions. We add the most value when we work in partnership with our clients, and this landmark agreement will enable us to create new, shared value through efficiency, innovation and sustainable solutions."

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion in 2019, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 92,000 as of September 30, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About Vested

Vested® is a business model, methodology, mindset and movement for creating highly collaborative business relationships that enable true win-win relationships in which both parties are equally committed to each other's success. When applied, a Vested approach fosters an environment that sparks innovation, resulting in improved service, reduced costs and value that didn't exist before — for both parties.

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll/

https://twitter.com/JLL

Contact: Joanne Bestall

Phone: +44 7729 619 299

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL-IR