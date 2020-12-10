BPEA Closes BPEA Strategic Healthcare Fund at $352 Million with 16 Taft-Hartley Investors

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BPEA, the Boston-based private equity firm established in 2002, announced today the final close of its BPEA Strategic Healthcare fund ("BPEA SHC" or the "Fund"). The Fund raised $352 million in commitments from 16 organized labor groups ("Taft-Hartley Investors") and other institutional investors, and will invest in private healthcare companies, both directly and through specialist healthcare private equity firms. BPEA SHC is BPEA's fourth dedicated healthcare fund and tenth fund across the organization.

BPEA SHC will target investments in healthcare companies that are focused on addressing critical healthcare needs and improving access to cost-effective, high quality healthcare. The Fund's large Taft-Hartley Investor base has the potential to add strategic value for companies that can provide services to Taft-Hartley healthcare plans or directly to the members of Taft-Hartley plans. BPEA SHC's Taft-Hartley Investors include the UFCW & Employers Trust, LLC in Northern California, a Taft-Hartley fund with 130,000 health plan participants and an anchor investor in the Fund. Collectively BPEA's Taft-Hartley Investors represent over 400,000 insured individuals and $1.7B in annual healthcare spend, which can significantly expand business opportunities for those companies that are able to provide cost-effective, high quality healthcare.

"Taft-Hartley plans are a major payor in the US healthcare industry, funding healthcare benefits for over 14 million individuals nationwide. BPEA is excited to have the support of the Taft-Hartley community on this innovative strategy to provide capital to companies that have the potential to achieve strong financial returns for our limited partners by addressing pressing healthcare concerns," said Chris Austen, Managing Director at BPEA.

"The purchasing power of our Taft-Hartley Investors and their dedication to the well-being of their members will help us identify and support companies that can reduce costs and improve access to high quality healthcare," added Marcin Szajda, Director at BPEA. "Our Taft-Hartley Investors will benefit from the financial success of the Fund's investments while also improving the quality of healthcare services provided to their members."

BPEA SHC will invest in healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies, including value-oriented primary and specialty care providers and solutions to lower healthcare costs for working families while expanding access to high-quality care. The Fund will invest both directly in US healthcare companies and in growth equity and buyout private equity funds that focus on healthcare.

